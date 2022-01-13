Thursday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 52, Prairie City 45
Amity 56, Blanchet Catholic 47
Central 53, North Salem 37
Clackamas 50, Sandy 48
Country Christian 52, Southwest Christian 17
Crescent Valley 51, Corvallis 47
Dayton 71, Yamhill-Carlton 43
De La Salle 66, Portland Adventist 32
Grand View Christian 43, St. Stephens Academy 40
Gresham 55, David Douglas 54
Hillsboro 78, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 76
Jefferson 73, Monroe 66
Jordan Valley 42, Huntington 19
Liberty 59, Glencoe 58
Mapleton 50, McKenzie 28
Mohawk 51, Eddyville 41
Pleasant Hill 58, Kennedy 56
Powder Valley 46, Umatilla 44
Putnam 49, St. Helens 39
Redmond 65, The Dalles 52
Regis 61, Oakland 52
Rogue Valley Adventist 70, North Lake/Paisley 37
Sherwood 71, McMinnville 63
Siletz Valley 58, Crow 47
Silverton 59, West Albany 24
South Albany 62, Dallas 57
Summit 84, Mountain View 63
Toledo 66, Waldport 50
Vale 59, Burns 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lowell vs. Central Linn, ccd.
Oakridge vs. East Linn Christian, ccd.
Parkrose vs. La Salle, ccd.
Scio vs. Santiam, ccd.
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 40, Prairie City 35
Amity 55, Blanchet Catholic 22
Central 47, North Salem 21
Central Linn 43, Lowell 24
Coquille 44, Bandon 43
Country Christian 51, Southwest Christian 30
Crescent Valley 60, Corvallis 54
Crow 47, Siletz Valley 15
De La Salle 55, Portland Adventist 32
Faith Bible 58, Neah-Kah-Nie 43
Hillsboro 32, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 20
Jordan Valley 45, Huntington 34
Madras 53, Riverdale 36
Mapleton 48, McKenzie 22
Mohawk 48, Eddyville 24
Monroe 41, Jefferson 39
Mountain View 41, Summit 36
North Lake/Paisley 36, Rogue Valley Adventist 32
Oakland 30, Regis 21
Redmond 54, The Dalles 26
Scio 40, Santiam 37
Sherwood 61, McMinnville 37
Sutherlin 43, Marist 33
Vale 38, Burns 33
Valley Catholic 47, Estacada 23
Waldport 57, Toledo 33
Wilsonville 48, Scappoose 19
Yamhill-Carlton 39, Dayton 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dallas vs. South Albany, ccd.
La Salle vs. Parkrose, ccd.
Oakridge vs. East Linn Christian, ccd.
South Umpqua vs. Camas Valley, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
