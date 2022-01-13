Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 10:46 PM

Thursday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

KTVZ file

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 52, Prairie City 45

Amity 56, Blanchet Catholic 47

Central 53, North Salem 37

Clackamas 50, Sandy 48

Country Christian 52, Southwest Christian 17

Crescent Valley 51, Corvallis 47

Dayton 71, Yamhill-Carlton 43

De La Salle 66, Portland Adventist 32

Grand View Christian 43, St. Stephens Academy 40

Gresham 55, David Douglas 54

Hillsboro 78, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 76

Jefferson 73, Monroe 66

Jordan Valley 42, Huntington 19

Liberty 59, Glencoe 58

Mapleton 50, McKenzie 28

Mohawk 51, Eddyville 41

Pleasant Hill 58, Kennedy 56

Powder Valley 46, Umatilla 44

Putnam 49, St. Helens 39

Redmond 65, The Dalles 52

Regis 61, Oakland 52

Rogue Valley Adventist 70, North Lake/Paisley 37

Sherwood 71, McMinnville 63

Siletz Valley 58, Crow 47

Silverton 59, West Albany 24

South Albany 62, Dallas 57

Summit 84, Mountain View 63

Toledo 66, Waldport 50

Vale 59, Burns 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lowell vs. Central Linn, ccd.

Oakridge vs. East Linn Christian, ccd.

Parkrose vs. La Salle, ccd.

Scio vs. Santiam, ccd.

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 40, Prairie City 35

Amity 55, Blanchet Catholic 22

Central 47, North Salem 21

Central Linn 43, Lowell 24

Coquille 44, Bandon 43

Country Christian 51, Southwest Christian 30

Crescent Valley 60, Corvallis 54

Crow 47, Siletz Valley 15

De La Salle 55, Portland Adventist 32

Faith Bible 58, Neah-Kah-Nie 43

Hillsboro 32, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 20

Jordan Valley 45, Huntington 34

Madras 53, Riverdale 36

Mapleton 48, McKenzie 22

Mohawk 48, Eddyville 24

Monroe 41, Jefferson 39

Mountain View 41, Summit 36

North Lake/Paisley 36, Rogue Valley Adventist 32

Oakland 30, Regis 21

Redmond 54, The Dalles 26

Scio 40, Santiam 37

Sherwood 61, McMinnville 37

Sutherlin 43, Marist 33

Vale 38, Burns 33

Valley Catholic 47, Estacada 23

Waldport 57, Toledo 33

Wilsonville 48, Scappoose 19

Yamhill-Carlton 39, Dayton 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dallas vs. South Albany, ccd.

La Salle vs. Parkrose, ccd.

Oakridge vs. East Linn Christian, ccd.

South Umpqua vs. Camas Valley, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content