Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 10:56 PM

Friday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

KTVZ file

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barlow 79, David Douglas 55

Beaverton 42, Southridge 38

Cascade Christian 74, Brookings-Harbor 62

Churchill 60, Thurston 36

Country Christian 53, Grand View Christian 29

Cove 49, Nixyaawii 46

Crane 76, Jordan Valley 45

Crater 91, North Bend 32

Crosspoint Academy, Wash. def. Chiloquin, forfeit

Douglas 53, St. Mary's 51

Eagle Point 68, Willamette 32

Faith Bible 59, Nestucca 37

Glendale 43, Camas Valley 27

Grant 55, Oregon City 47

Grants Pass 56, Sheldon 53

Harrisburg 48, Caldera 42

Henley 73, Hidden Valley 17

Heppner 77, Pilot Rock 62

Hood River 59, Crook County 51

Horizon Christian Hood River 56, Sherman 48

Illinois Valley 43, Lost River 32

Ione/Arlington 31, Trout Lake, Wash. 30

Jesuit 58, Westview 33

Junction City 49, Elmira 19

Lake Oswego 71, Lakeridge 61

Marist 58, Siuslaw 52

Marshfield 59, Cottage Grove 46

Mountainside 88, Aloha 38

North Medford 65, South Eugene 48

Philomath 60, Woodburn 49

Ridgeview 57, Pendleton 40

Riverdale 69, Horizon Christian Tualatin 50

Salem Academy 54, Sheridan 44

Santiam 53, Delphian High School 39

Seaside 64, North Marion 52

Sisters 69, Sweet Home 36

South Umpqua 52, Sutherlin 36

South Wasco County 77, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 68

Sprague 88, South Salem 68

St. Paul 45, Falls City 27

Stayton 39, Cascade 34

Trinity Lutheran 75, Prospect 50

Umatilla 57, Burns 40

Umpqua Valley Christian 70, Days Creek 50

West Linn 84, La Salle 50

West Salem 66, McNary 51

Willamina 49, Warrenton 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Astoria vs. Corbett, ccd.

Catlin Gabel vs. Oregon Episcopal, ccd.

Creswell vs. Scio, ccd.

Damascus Christian vs. Life Christian, ccd.

Dufur vs. Bickleton, Wash., ccd.

Gaston vs. Columbia Christian, ccd.

Griswold vs. Joseph, ccd.

Jefferson PDX vs. Franklin, ccd.

Jewell vs. C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas, ccd.

Lyle-Wishram, Wash. vs. Condon, ccd.

North Douglas vs. Elkton, ccd.

Phoenix vs. Mazama, ccd.

Reynolds vs. Central Catholic, ccd.

Roosevelt vs. Grant, ccd.

Tillamook vs. Rainier, ccd.

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 66, McLoughlin 10

Bandon 47, Eddyville 38

Barlow 78, David Douglas 26

Beaverton 49, Southridge 15

Benson 52, West Linn 42

Burns 52, Umatilla 19

Cascade 46, Stayton 30

Churchill 41, Thurston 21

Clatskanie 52, Taft 45, OT

Colton 47, Culver 38

Corbett 49, Astoria 46

Country Christian 66, Grand View Christian 25

Crater 62, North Bend 20

Douglas 44, St. Mary's 23

Enterprise 39, Weston-McEwen 29

Faith Bible 60, Nestucca 50

Gervais 48, Western Christian High School 35

Harrisburg 51, Caldera 20

Henley 42, Hidden Valley 36

Heppner 48, Pilot Rock 37

Horizon Christian Hood River 34, Sherman 30

Ione/Arlington 31, Trout Lake, Wash. 30

Irrigon 36, Liberty Christian, Wash. 28

Jesuit 61, Westview 48

Jordan Valley 38, Crane 34

Junction City 57, Elmira 16

Klamath 51, North Valley 33

La Grande 52, Ontario 18

Lakeridge 50, Lake Oswego 16

Marist 44, Siuslaw 10

Marshfield 53, Cottage Grove 31

Mazama 46, Phoenix 35

Mountainside 82, Aloha 22

Pacific 35, Riddle 15

Philomath 50, Woodburn 29

Powder Valley 41, Elgin 21

Rainier 34, Tillamook 27

Ridgeview 48, Pendleton 36

Salem Academy 68, Sheridan 24

Santiam Christian 45, Amity 38

Seaside 42, North Marion 39

South Medford 56, Woodside, Calif. 48

South Wasco County 45, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 25

Sprague 88, South Salem 68

Stanfield 38, Grant Union 25

Sutherlin 65, South Umpqua 20

Sweet Home 51, Sisters 46

Umpqua Valley Christian 40, Days Creek 29

Willamina 51, Warrenton 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bend vs. McKay, ccd.

Cascade Christian vs. Brookings-Harbor, ccd.

Catlin Gabel vs. Oregon Episcopal, ccd.

Creswell vs. Scio, ccd.

Damascus Christian vs. Life Christian, ccd.

Dufur vs. Bickleton, Wash., ccd.

Franklin vs. Jefferson PDX, ccd.

Grant vs. Roosevelt, ccd.

Griswold vs. Joseph, ccd.

Jewell vs. C.S. Lewis, ccd.

Lyle-Wishram, Wash. vs. Condon, ccd.

McNary vs. West Salem, ccd.

Pine Eagle vs. Imbler, ccd.

St. Mary's Academy vs. Oregon City, ccd.

Trinity Lutheran vs. Prospect, ccd.

Wells vs. McDaniel, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content