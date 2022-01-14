Friday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barlow 79, David Douglas 55
Beaverton 42, Southridge 38
Cascade Christian 74, Brookings-Harbor 62
Churchill 60, Thurston 36
Country Christian 53, Grand View Christian 29
Cove 49, Nixyaawii 46
Crane 76, Jordan Valley 45
Crater 91, North Bend 32
Crosspoint Academy, Wash. def. Chiloquin, forfeit
Douglas 53, St. Mary's 51
Eagle Point 68, Willamette 32
Faith Bible 59, Nestucca 37
Glendale 43, Camas Valley 27
Grant 55, Oregon City 47
Grants Pass 56, Sheldon 53
Harrisburg 48, Caldera 42
Henley 73, Hidden Valley 17
Heppner 77, Pilot Rock 62
Hood River 59, Crook County 51
Horizon Christian Hood River 56, Sherman 48
Illinois Valley 43, Lost River 32
Ione/Arlington 31, Trout Lake, Wash. 30
Jesuit 58, Westview 33
Junction City 49, Elmira 19
Lake Oswego 71, Lakeridge 61
Marist 58, Siuslaw 52
Marshfield 59, Cottage Grove 46
Mountainside 88, Aloha 38
North Medford 65, South Eugene 48
Philomath 60, Woodburn 49
Ridgeview 57, Pendleton 40
Riverdale 69, Horizon Christian Tualatin 50
Salem Academy 54, Sheridan 44
Santiam 53, Delphian High School 39
Seaside 64, North Marion 52
Sisters 69, Sweet Home 36
South Umpqua 52, Sutherlin 36
South Wasco County 77, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 68
Sprague 88, South Salem 68
St. Paul 45, Falls City 27
Stayton 39, Cascade 34
Trinity Lutheran 75, Prospect 50
Umatilla 57, Burns 40
Umpqua Valley Christian 70, Days Creek 50
West Linn 84, La Salle 50
West Salem 66, McNary 51
Willamina 49, Warrenton 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Astoria vs. Corbett, ccd.
Catlin Gabel vs. Oregon Episcopal, ccd.
Creswell vs. Scio, ccd.
Damascus Christian vs. Life Christian, ccd.
Dufur vs. Bickleton, Wash., ccd.
Gaston vs. Columbia Christian, ccd.
Griswold vs. Joseph, ccd.
Jefferson PDX vs. Franklin, ccd.
Jewell vs. C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas, ccd.
Lyle-Wishram, Wash. vs. Condon, ccd.
North Douglas vs. Elkton, ccd.
Phoenix vs. Mazama, ccd.
Reynolds vs. Central Catholic, ccd.
Roosevelt vs. Grant, ccd.
Tillamook vs. Rainier, ccd.
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 66, McLoughlin 10
Bandon 47, Eddyville 38
Barlow 78, David Douglas 26
Beaverton 49, Southridge 15
Benson 52, West Linn 42
Burns 52, Umatilla 19
Cascade 46, Stayton 30
Churchill 41, Thurston 21
Clatskanie 52, Taft 45, OT
Colton 47, Culver 38
Corbett 49, Astoria 46
Country Christian 66, Grand View Christian 25
Crater 62, North Bend 20
Douglas 44, St. Mary's 23
Enterprise 39, Weston-McEwen 29
Faith Bible 60, Nestucca 50
Gervais 48, Western Christian High School 35
Harrisburg 51, Caldera 20
Henley 42, Hidden Valley 36
Heppner 48, Pilot Rock 37
Horizon Christian Hood River 34, Sherman 30
Ione/Arlington 31, Trout Lake, Wash. 30
Irrigon 36, Liberty Christian, Wash. 28
Jesuit 61, Westview 48
Jordan Valley 38, Crane 34
Junction City 57, Elmira 16
Klamath 51, North Valley 33
La Grande 52, Ontario 18
Lakeridge 50, Lake Oswego 16
Marist 44, Siuslaw 10
Marshfield 53, Cottage Grove 31
Mazama 46, Phoenix 35
Mountainside 82, Aloha 22
Pacific 35, Riddle 15
Philomath 50, Woodburn 29
Powder Valley 41, Elgin 21
Rainier 34, Tillamook 27
Ridgeview 48, Pendleton 36
Salem Academy 68, Sheridan 24
Santiam Christian 45, Amity 38
Seaside 42, North Marion 39
South Medford 56, Woodside, Calif. 48
South Wasco County 45, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 25
Sprague 88, South Salem 68
Stanfield 38, Grant Union 25
Sutherlin 65, South Umpqua 20
Sweet Home 51, Sisters 46
Umpqua Valley Christian 40, Days Creek 29
Willamina 51, Warrenton 10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bend vs. McKay, ccd.
Cascade Christian vs. Brookings-Harbor, ccd.
Catlin Gabel vs. Oregon Episcopal, ccd.
Creswell vs. Scio, ccd.
Damascus Christian vs. Life Christian, ccd.
Dufur vs. Bickleton, Wash., ccd.
Franklin vs. Jefferson PDX, ccd.
Grant vs. Roosevelt, ccd.
Griswold vs. Joseph, ccd.
Jewell vs. C.S. Lewis, ccd.
Lyle-Wishram, Wash. vs. Condon, ccd.
McNary vs. West Salem, ccd.
Pine Eagle vs. Imbler, ccd.
St. Mary's Academy vs. Oregon City, ccd.
Trinity Lutheran vs. Prospect, ccd.
Wells vs. McDaniel, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
