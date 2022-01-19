Tuesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alsea 57, Mapleton 32
Amity 73, Yamhill-Carlton 30
Baker 88, Vale 87, 3OT
Bandon 60, Myrtle Point 41
Cascade 46, Woodburn 42
Clackamas 69, Centennial 51
Columbia Christian 65, Neah-Kah-Nie 53
Coquille 63, Waldport 56
Cottage Grove 70, Elmira 48
Country Christian 53, Open Door 50
Damascus Christian 58, St. Stephens Academy 51
Days Creek 56, Yoncalla 38
Dayton, Wash. 63, Tillamook 52
Dufur 66, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 11
Eagle Point 57, Grants Pass 44
Gladstone 67, Estacada 45
Glendale 49, Bonanza 35
Gold Beach 67, Reedsport 26
Hillsboro 64, Parkrose 41
Horizon Christian Hood River 35, Grand View Christian 21
Huntington 61, Long Creek/Ukiah 20
Junction City 63, Marist 49
La Salle 53, Wilsonville 51
Lake Oswego 65, Canby 50
Mannahouse Christian 57, Faith Bible 52
Marshfield 83, Siuslaw 47
McMinnville 50, Glencoe 45
McNary 53, Mountain View 38
Mountainside 50, Beaverton 31
Newberg 58, Century 52
Newport 55, Sisters 47
Oregon City 45, Sandy 43
Prairie City def. Monument/Dayville, forfeit
Prairie, Wash. 64, Hood River 57
Scappoose 57, Putnam 43
Sherwood 77, Liberty 58
Siletz Valley 43, Mohawk 36
Southridge 48, Jesuit 37
Sprague 73, West Salem 45
Summit 75, Bend 43
Sunset 53, Westview 46
Trinity 50, N. Clackamas Christian 48
Vernonia 45, Nestucca 28
Warrenton 57, Riverdale 33
West Linn 76, Lakeridge 41
Willamette Valley Christian 36, Jewell 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burns vs. Ontario, ccd.
Lowell vs. Jefferson, ccd.
McKenzie vs. Eddyville, ccd.
Milo Adventist vs. Umpqua Valley Christian, ccd.
Regis vs. Oakridge, ccd.
Scio vs. Blanchet Catholic, ccd.
St. Helens vs. Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts, ccd.
Touchet, Wash. vs. McLoughlin, ccd.
Willamina vs. Taft, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 50, Yamhill-Carlton 21
Baker 57, Vale 21
Beaverton 62, Mountainside 30
Burns 60, Ontario 13
Canby 32, Lake Oswego 13
Cascade 53, Woodburn 33
Cascade Christian 56, Lost River 22
Churchill 56, South Eugene 38
Coquille 58, Waldport 46
Cottage Grove 40, Elmira 33
Country Christian 74, Open Door 16
Damascus Christian 76, St. Stephens Academy 13
Faith Bible 62, Mannahouse Christian 36
Gladstone 59, Estacada 14
Hillsboro 45, Parkrose 20
Horizon Christian Hood River 29, Grand View Christian 24
Jesuit 69, Southridge 33
Junction City 37, Marist 34
Lakeridge 53, West Linn 48
Mapleton 35, Alsea 17
McMinnville 43, Glencoe 37
Mohawk 42, Siletz Valley 7
Mountain View 67, McNary 63
Newberg 55, Century 30
North Douglas 41, Colton 25
Nyssa 43, Payette, Idaho 15
Prairie City 46, Monument/Dayville 14
Riverdale 48, Warrenton 33
Sherwood 48, Liberty 38
Sisters 40, Newport 32
South Salem 60, McKay 24
Umpqua Valley Christian 86, Milo Adventist 9
Vernonia 41, Nestucca 33
Weston-McEwen 34, Heppner 31
Westview 72, Sunset 44
Willamette 64, Crater 48
Willamette Valley Christian 36, Jewell 13
Wilsonville 49, La Salle 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bend vs. Summit, ccd.
Camas, Wash. vs. Clackamas, ppd.
Crow vs. Triangle Lake, ccd.
Days Creek vs. Yoncalla, ccd.
Dayton vs. Tillamook, ccd.
Goldendale, Wash. vs. The Dalles, ccd.
Grants Pass vs. Eagle Point, ccd.
Hood River vs. Trout Lake, Wash., ccd.
Lowell vs. Jefferson, ccd.
Marshfield vs. Siuslaw, ccd.
McKenzie vs. Eddyville, ccd.
Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts vs. St. Helens, ccd.
Regis vs. Oakridge, ccd.
Riverside vs. Irrigon, ccd.
Touchet, Wash. vs. McLoughlin, ccd.
West Salem vs. Sprague, ccd.
Willamina vs. Taft, ccd.
