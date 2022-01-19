Tuesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alsea 57, Mapleton 32

Amity 73, Yamhill-Carlton 30

Baker 88, Vale 87, 3OT

Bandon 60, Myrtle Point 41

Cascade 46, Woodburn 42

Clackamas 69, Centennial 51

Columbia Christian 65, Neah-Kah-Nie 53

Coquille 63, Waldport 56

Cottage Grove 70, Elmira 48

Country Christian 53, Open Door 50

Damascus Christian 58, St. Stephens Academy 51

Days Creek 56, Yoncalla 38

Dayton, Wash. 63, Tillamook 52

Dufur 66, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 11

Eagle Point 57, Grants Pass 44

Gladstone 67, Estacada 45

Glendale 49, Bonanza 35

Gold Beach 67, Reedsport 26

Hillsboro 64, Parkrose 41

Horizon Christian Hood River 35, Grand View Christian 21

Huntington 61, Long Creek/Ukiah 20

Junction City 63, Marist 49

La Salle 53, Wilsonville 51

Lake Oswego 65, Canby 50

Mannahouse Christian 57, Faith Bible 52

Marshfield 83, Siuslaw 47

McMinnville 50, Glencoe 45

McNary 53, Mountain View 38

Mountainside 50, Beaverton 31

Newberg 58, Century 52

Newport 55, Sisters 47

Oregon City 45, Sandy 43

Prairie City def. Monument/Dayville, forfeit

Prairie, Wash. 64, Hood River 57

Scappoose 57, Putnam 43

Sherwood 77, Liberty 58

Siletz Valley 43, Mohawk 36

Southridge 48, Jesuit 37

Sprague 73, West Salem 45

Summit 75, Bend 43

Sunset 53, Westview 46

Trinity 50, N. Clackamas Christian 48

Vernonia 45, Nestucca 28

Warrenton 57, Riverdale 33

West Linn 76, Lakeridge 41

Willamette Valley Christian 36, Jewell 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Burns vs. Ontario, ccd.

Lowell vs. Jefferson, ccd.

McKenzie vs. Eddyville, ccd.

Milo Adventist vs. Umpqua Valley Christian, ccd.

Regis vs. Oakridge, ccd.

Scio vs. Blanchet Catholic, ccd.

St. Helens vs. Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts, ccd.

Touchet, Wash. vs. McLoughlin, ccd.

Willamina vs. Taft, ccd.

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 50, Yamhill-Carlton 21

Baker 57, Vale 21

Beaverton 62, Mountainside 30

Burns 60, Ontario 13

Canby 32, Lake Oswego 13

Cascade 53, Woodburn 33

Cascade Christian 56, Lost River 22

Churchill 56, South Eugene 38

Coquille 58, Waldport 46

Cottage Grove 40, Elmira 33

Country Christian 74, Open Door 16

Damascus Christian 76, St. Stephens Academy 13

Faith Bible 62, Mannahouse Christian 36

Gladstone 59, Estacada 14

Hillsboro 45, Parkrose 20

Horizon Christian Hood River 29, Grand View Christian 24

Jesuit 69, Southridge 33

Junction City 37, Marist 34

Lakeridge 53, West Linn 48

Mapleton 35, Alsea 17

McMinnville 43, Glencoe 37

Mohawk 42, Siletz Valley 7

Mountain View 67, McNary 63

Newberg 55, Century 30

North Douglas 41, Colton 25

Nyssa 43, Payette, Idaho 15

Prairie City 46, Monument/Dayville 14

Riverdale 48, Warrenton 33

Sherwood 48, Liberty 38

Sisters 40, Newport 32

South Salem 60, McKay 24

Umpqua Valley Christian 86, Milo Adventist 9

Vernonia 41, Nestucca 33

Weston-McEwen 34, Heppner 31

Westview 72, Sunset 44

Willamette 64, Crater 48

Willamette Valley Christian 36, Jewell 13

Wilsonville 49, La Salle 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bend vs. Summit, ccd.

Camas, Wash. vs. Clackamas, ppd.

Crow vs. Triangle Lake, ccd.

Days Creek vs. Yoncalla, ccd.

Dayton vs. Tillamook, ccd.

Goldendale, Wash. vs. The Dalles, ccd.

Grants Pass vs. Eagle Point, ccd.

Hood River vs. Trout Lake, Wash., ccd.

Lowell vs. Jefferson, ccd.

Marshfield vs. Siuslaw, ccd.

McKenzie vs. Eddyville, ccd.

Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts vs. St. Helens, ccd.

Regis vs. Oakridge, ccd.

Riverside vs. Irrigon, ccd.

Touchet, Wash. vs. McLoughlin, ccd.

West Salem vs. Sprague, ccd.

Willamina vs. Taft, ccd.

___

