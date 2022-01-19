Wednesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banks 66, Astoria 40
Barlow 81, Sandy 43
Crosshill Christian 74, Falls City 17
Delphian High School 59, Gervais 26
Douglas 70, Rogue River 33
Grant 68, Cleveland 53
Gresham 69, Reynolds 39
Harrisburg 60, La Pine 42
Lincoln 81, Wells 58
Madras 57, Molalla 35
McMinnville 58, Forest Grove 44
North Douglas 70, Days Creek 32
Perrydale 50, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 26
Pleasant Hill 62, Creswell 61, OT
Rogue Valley Adventist 65, Gilchrist 20
Roosevelt 77, Franklin 55
Santiam 42, Sheridan 40
Seaside 78, Valley Catholic 47
St. Paul 50, Livingstone 11
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crow vs. Milo Adventist, ccd.
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler vs. Central Christian, ccd.
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banks 60, Astoria 47
Barlow 68, Sandy 19
Benson 78, McDaniel 38
Cleveland 53, Grant 45
Coquille 54, Rogue River 12
Crane 71, Four Rivers Community School 17
Creswell 57, Pleasant Hill 41
Crosshill Christian 44, Falls City 17
Harrisburg 54, La Pine 21
Joseph 45, Pine Eagle 31
Molalla 57, Madras 35
Perrydale 42, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 9
Rainier 50, Clatskanie 33
Redmond 61, McKay 26
Sheridan 42, Santiam 40
South Wasco County 62, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 27
Springfield 43, North Bend 27
Sutherlin 66, Central Linn 62, OT
Wells 54, Lincoln 23
Western Christian High School 45, Culver 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crow vs. Milo Adventist, ccd.
Gilchrist vs. Rogue Valley Adventist, ccd.
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler vs. Central Christian, ccd.
Prospect vs. Crosspoint Christian, ccd.
Rainier vs. Vernonia, ccd.
Reedsport vs. Yoncalla, ccd.
Salem Academy vs. Kennedy, ccd.
St. Paul vs. Livingstone, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
