Wednesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banks 66, Astoria 40

Barlow 81, Sandy 43

Crosshill Christian 74, Falls City 17

Delphian High School 59, Gervais 26

Douglas 70, Rogue River 33

Grant 68, Cleveland 53

Gresham 69, Reynolds 39

Harrisburg 60, La Pine 42

Lincoln 81, Wells 58

Madras 57, Molalla 35

McMinnville 58, Forest Grove 44

North Douglas 70, Days Creek 32

Perrydale 50, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 26

Pleasant Hill 62, Creswell 61, OT

Rogue Valley Adventist 65, Gilchrist 20

Roosevelt 77, Franklin 55

Santiam 42, Sheridan 40

Seaside 78, Valley Catholic 47

St. Paul 50, Livingstone 11

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crow vs. Milo Adventist, ccd.

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler vs. Central Christian, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banks 60, Astoria 47

Barlow 68, Sandy 19

Benson 78, McDaniel 38

Cleveland 53, Grant 45

Coquille 54, Rogue River 12

Crane 71, Four Rivers Community School 17

Creswell 57, Pleasant Hill 41

Crosshill Christian 44, Falls City 17

Harrisburg 54, La Pine 21

Joseph 45, Pine Eagle 31

Molalla 57, Madras 35

Perrydale 42, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 9

Rainier 50, Clatskanie 33

Redmond 61, McKay 26

Sheridan 42, Santiam 40

South Wasco County 62, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 27

Springfield 43, North Bend 27

Sutherlin 66, Central Linn 62, OT

Wells 54, Lincoln 23

Western Christian High School 45, Culver 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crow vs. Milo Adventist, ccd.

Gilchrist vs. Rogue Valley Adventist, ccd.

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler vs. Central Christian, ccd.

Prospect vs. Crosspoint Christian, ccd.

Rainier vs. Vernonia, ccd.

Reedsport vs. Yoncalla, ccd.

Salem Academy vs. Kennedy, ccd.

St. Paul vs. Livingstone, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

