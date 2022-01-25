Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria 69, Valley Catholic 50

Barlow 74, Nelson 44

Beaverton 74, Aloha 28

Blanchet Catholic 66, Yamhill-Carlton 43

Bonanza 77, Rogue River 39

Burns 40, Nyssa 39

Cascade 75, Sisters 49

Catlin Gabel 53, Riverdale 24

Central Catholic 73, David Douglas 64

Century 64, Liberty 51

Chiloquin 58, Central Christian 38

Churchill 56, North Eugene 28

Coquille 58, Toledo 45

Country Christian 62, N. Clackamas Christian 55

Eagle Point 68, Crater 59

East Linn Christian 65, Lowell 23

Eddyville 47, Mapleton 19

Elkton 53, Yoncalla 37

Four Rivers Community School 79, Huntington 50

Gladstone 49, Corbett 48

Gold Beach 54, Bandon 46

Gresham 75, Centennial 44

Harrisburg 51, Creswell 46, OT

Heppner 67, Enterprise 26

Hood River 56, Woodburn 53

Jefferson 65, Central Linn 60

Jewell 45, Falls City 41

Jordan Valley 45, Adrian 43

Kamiakin, Wash. 84, Hermiston 43

Kennedy 61, Colton 29

Lake Oswego 68, Tigard 60

Lake Pointe Academy, S.C. 100, Westgate Christian 60

Marist 62, Cottage Grove 45

Marshfield 68, Elmira 49

Mohawk 49, Triangle Lake 38

Molalla 70, Estacada 56

Mountain View 54, Ridgeview 49

Mountainside 55, Westview 37

Myrtle Point 66, Reedsport 41

Newberg 57, Glencoe 48

Newport 53, Sweet Home 25

North Douglas def. Umpqua Valley Christian, forfeit

North Marion 65, Madras 60

Oakland 74, Oakridge 23

Open Door 38, Grand View Christian 32

Oregon City 42, Lakeridge 22

Philomath 57, Stayton 42

Regis 79, Monroe 62

Riddle 45, Camas Valley 27

Santiam Christian 57, Pleasant Hill 49

Seaside 62, Tillamook 48

Sherwood 64, Forest Grove 33

Sprague 46, McNary 40

St. Stephens Academy 43, Southwest Christian 19

Sunset 51, Southridge 42

Thurston 62, Springfield 31

Union 49, Grant Union 35

Warrenton 44, Rainier 42

West Linn 66, Canby 47

Western Christian High School 76, Santiam 46

Willamette 71, North Bend 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Horizon Christian Tualatin vs. De La Salle, ccd.

McKenzie vs. Siletz Valley, ccd.

Scio vs. Dayton, ccd.

Sherman vs. Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, ccd.

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria 52, Valley Catholic 33

Bandon 53, Gold Beach 30

Barlow 65, Nelson 30

Beaverton 76, Aloha 12

Bonanza 54, Rogue River 16

Burns 55, Nyssa 38

Camas Valley 25, Riddle 23

Cascade 55, Sisters 34

Central Catholic 58, David Douglas 38

Central Linn 68, Jefferson 42

Chiloquin 32, Central Christian 25

Churchill 45, North Eugene 28

Colton 63, Kennedy 12

Country Christian 55, N. Clackamas Christian 34

Crater 71, Eagle Point 29

Dayton 40, Scio 28

East Linn Christian 33, Lowell 32

Enterprise 45, Heppner 41

Estacada 56, Molalla 27

Four Rivers Community School 37, Huntington 27

Gladstone 46, Corbett 45

Harrisburg 51, Creswell 49

Jewell 30, Falls City 17

Jordan Valley 54, Adrian 31

Junction City 62, Siuslaw 9

Kamiakin, Wash. 60, Hermiston 59

Lakeridge 63, Oregon City 56

Liberty 31, Century 27

Madras 64, North Marion 46

Marshfield 56, Elmira 20

McNary 70, Sprague 21

Mountain View 69, McKay 35

Mountain View, Wash. 53, Hood River 51

Newberg 50, Glencoe 34

North Douglas 88, Umpqua Valley Christian 35

Oakland 46, Oakridge 22

Open Door 33, Grand View Christian 24

Pendleton 63, La Grande 33

Philomath 55, Stayton 36

Portland Christian 35, Knappa 27

Redmond 54, Henley 50

Regis 40, Monroe 25

Riverdale 44, Catlin Gabel 25

Salem Academy 48, Gervais 35

Sandy 57, Reynolds 43

Santiam Christian 44, Pleasant Hill 24

Sherwood 43, Forest Grove 34

South Medford 63, Grants Pass 29

South Salem 53, Bend 43

Southridge 36, Sunset 33

Southwest Christian 28, St. Stephens Academy 23

Springfield 52, Thurston 24

Sweet Home 60, Newport 32

Tigard 34, Lake Oswego 30

Tualatin 52, St. Mary's Academy 37

Umatilla 38, Irrigon 35

Union 54, Grant Union 22

Warrenton 50, Rainier 34

West Linn 44, Canby 32

West Salem 66, Summit 46

Western Christian High School 49, Santiam 29

Westview 32, Mountainside 30

Willamette 48, North Bend 20

Yamhill-Carlton 58, Blanchet Catholic 15

Yoncalla 36, Elkton 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dufur vs. Trout Lake, Wash., ccd.

McKenzie vs. Siletz Valley, ccd.

Myrtle Point vs. Reedsport, ccd.

Sherman vs. Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

