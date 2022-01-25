Tuesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Astoria 69, Valley Catholic 50
Barlow 74, Nelson 44
Beaverton 74, Aloha 28
Blanchet Catholic 66, Yamhill-Carlton 43
Bonanza 77, Rogue River 39
Burns 40, Nyssa 39
Cascade 75, Sisters 49
Catlin Gabel 53, Riverdale 24
Central Catholic 73, David Douglas 64
Century 64, Liberty 51
Chiloquin 58, Central Christian 38
Churchill 56, North Eugene 28
Coquille 58, Toledo 45
Country Christian 62, N. Clackamas Christian 55
Eagle Point 68, Crater 59
East Linn Christian 65, Lowell 23
Eddyville 47, Mapleton 19
Elkton 53, Yoncalla 37
Four Rivers Community School 79, Huntington 50
Gladstone 49, Corbett 48
Gold Beach 54, Bandon 46
Gresham 75, Centennial 44
Harrisburg 51, Creswell 46, OT
Heppner 67, Enterprise 26
Hood River 56, Woodburn 53
Jefferson 65, Central Linn 60
Jewell 45, Falls City 41
Jordan Valley 45, Adrian 43
Kamiakin, Wash. 84, Hermiston 43
Kennedy 61, Colton 29
Lake Oswego 68, Tigard 60
Lake Pointe Academy, S.C. 100, Westgate Christian 60
Marist 62, Cottage Grove 45
Marshfield 68, Elmira 49
Mohawk 49, Triangle Lake 38
Molalla 70, Estacada 56
Mountain View 54, Ridgeview 49
Mountainside 55, Westview 37
Myrtle Point 66, Reedsport 41
Newberg 57, Glencoe 48
Newport 53, Sweet Home 25
North Douglas def. Umpqua Valley Christian, forfeit
North Marion 65, Madras 60
Oakland 74, Oakridge 23
Open Door 38, Grand View Christian 32
Oregon City 42, Lakeridge 22
Philomath 57, Stayton 42
Regis 79, Monroe 62
Riddle 45, Camas Valley 27
Santiam Christian 57, Pleasant Hill 49
Seaside 62, Tillamook 48
Sherwood 64, Forest Grove 33
Sprague 46, McNary 40
St. Stephens Academy 43, Southwest Christian 19
Sunset 51, Southridge 42
Thurston 62, Springfield 31
Union 49, Grant Union 35
Warrenton 44, Rainier 42
West Linn 66, Canby 47
Western Christian High School 76, Santiam 46
Willamette 71, North Bend 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Horizon Christian Tualatin vs. De La Salle, ccd.
McKenzie vs. Siletz Valley, ccd.
Scio vs. Dayton, ccd.
Sherman vs. Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Astoria 52, Valley Catholic 33
Bandon 53, Gold Beach 30
Barlow 65, Nelson 30
Beaverton 76, Aloha 12
Bonanza 54, Rogue River 16
Burns 55, Nyssa 38
Camas Valley 25, Riddle 23
Cascade 55, Sisters 34
Central Catholic 58, David Douglas 38
Central Linn 68, Jefferson 42
Chiloquin 32, Central Christian 25
Churchill 45, North Eugene 28
Colton 63, Kennedy 12
Country Christian 55, N. Clackamas Christian 34
Crater 71, Eagle Point 29
Dayton 40, Scio 28
East Linn Christian 33, Lowell 32
Enterprise 45, Heppner 41
Estacada 56, Molalla 27
Four Rivers Community School 37, Huntington 27
Gladstone 46, Corbett 45
Harrisburg 51, Creswell 49
Jewell 30, Falls City 17
Jordan Valley 54, Adrian 31
Junction City 62, Siuslaw 9
Kamiakin, Wash. 60, Hermiston 59
Lakeridge 63, Oregon City 56
Liberty 31, Century 27
Madras 64, North Marion 46
Marshfield 56, Elmira 20
McNary 70, Sprague 21
Mountain View 69, McKay 35
Mountain View, Wash. 53, Hood River 51
Newberg 50, Glencoe 34
North Douglas 88, Umpqua Valley Christian 35
Oakland 46, Oakridge 22
Open Door 33, Grand View Christian 24
Pendleton 63, La Grande 33
Philomath 55, Stayton 36
Portland Christian 35, Knappa 27
Redmond 54, Henley 50
Regis 40, Monroe 25
Riverdale 44, Catlin Gabel 25
Salem Academy 48, Gervais 35
Sandy 57, Reynolds 43
Santiam Christian 44, Pleasant Hill 24
Sherwood 43, Forest Grove 34
South Medford 63, Grants Pass 29
South Salem 53, Bend 43
Southridge 36, Sunset 33
Southwest Christian 28, St. Stephens Academy 23
Springfield 52, Thurston 24
Sweet Home 60, Newport 32
Tigard 34, Lake Oswego 30
Tualatin 52, St. Mary's Academy 37
Umatilla 38, Irrigon 35
Union 54, Grant Union 22
Warrenton 50, Rainier 34
West Linn 44, Canby 32
West Salem 66, Summit 46
Western Christian High School 49, Santiam 29
Westview 32, Mountainside 30
Willamette 48, North Bend 20
Yamhill-Carlton 58, Blanchet Catholic 15
Yoncalla 36, Elkton 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dufur vs. Trout Lake, Wash., ccd.
McKenzie vs. Siletz Valley, ccd.
Myrtle Point vs. Reedsport, ccd.
Sherman vs. Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
