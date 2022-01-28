Friday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian def. Monument/Dayville, forfeit
Ashland 58, North Bend 34
Barlow 79, Reynolds 39
Beaverton 69, Sunset 64
Bend 69, West Salem 58
Benson 50, Grant 49
Brookings-Harbor 60, South Umpqua 57
Canby 54, Oregon City 41
Cascade 56, Sweet Home 25
Cascade Christian 52, St. Mary's 47
Central Catholic 57, Clackamas 43
Central Linn 72, Oakridge 30
Chiloquin 54, Central Christian 41
Churchill 68, Eagle Point 51
Corbett 43, Madras 31
Crook County 67, Pendleton 55
David Douglas 67, Centennial 53
Days Creek 54, Yoncalla 24
Douglas 55, Sutherlin 27
Elkton 68, Umpqua Valley Christian 51
Estacada 70, North Marion 54
Gladstone 60, Molalla 56
Gresham 82, Nelson 47
Henley 65, Mazama 53
Heppner 71, Grant Union 34
Hidden Valley 57, Klamath 53
Imbler 52, Wallowa 24
Jefferson 69, Regis 54
Jefferson PDX 50, McDaniel 47
Jesuit 68, Aloha 35
Joseph 39, Elgin 33
Junction City 43, Marshfield 42
Marist 55, Elmira 40
McNary 54, South Salem 42
Monroe 63, Lowell 41
Mountainside 75, Southridge 46
Nixyaawii 86, Griswold 11
North Lake/Paisley 52, Gilchrist 16
Oakland 52, East Linn Christian 46, OT
Perrydale 64, N. Clackamas Christian 53
Pilot Rock 60, Union 49
Pleasant Hill 68, La Pine 66
Powder Valley 82, Pine Eagle 47
Salem Academy 61, Culver 22
Santiam Christian 49, Creswell 48
Seaside 47, Banks 40
Sheridan 44, Delphian High School 27
Sprague 57, Mountain View 52
Stayton 68, Astoria 65, OT
Summit 68, McKay 29
Tigard 65, Lakeridge 33
Tillamook 64, Valley Catholic 57
Tualatin 69, West Linn 58
Vale 77, Irrigon 34
Warrenton 45, Clatskanie 34
Westside Christian 51, Catlin Gabel 39
Westview 72, South Eugene 45
Willamette 56, West Albany 48
Woodburn 55, Sisters 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Echo vs. Lyle-Wishram, Wash., ccd.
Gaston vs. Nestucca, ccd.
Gervais vs. Kennedy, ccd.
Horizon Christian Tualatin vs. Oregon Episcopal, ccd.
Ione/Arlington vs. Horizon Christian Hood River, ccd.
Klickwood, Wash. vs. Condon, ccd.
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler vs. Dufur, ccd.
New Hope Christian vs. Riddle, ccd.
South Wasco County vs. Bickleton, Wash., ccd.
Trout Lake, Wash. vs. Sherman, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian def. Monument/Dayville, forfeit
Astoria 41, Stayton 31
Baker 51, La Grande 43
Banks 31, Seaside 26
Barlow 79, Reynolds 11
Beaverton 61, Sunset 27
Brookings-Harbor 50, South Umpqua 10
Cascade 60, Sweet Home 29
Cascade Christian 44, St. Mary's 42
Central Christian 31, Chiloquin 29
Central Linn 49, Oakridge 36
Clackamas 70, Central Catholic 18
Clatskanie 43, Warrenton 28
Colton 49, Santiam 21
Cottage Grove 58, Siuslaw 21
Country Christian 61, Jordan Valley 54
Crane 60, Huntington 23
Creswell 66, Santiam Christian 60
Gladstone 63, Molalla 34
Gold Beach 57, Waldport 50
Henley 52, Mazama 47
Heppner 37, Grant Union 35
Hidden Valley 50, Klamath 40
Jesuit 52, Aloha 7
Joseph 35, Elgin 27
Junction City 41, Marshfield 27
Lakeridge 69, Tigard 41
Madras 44, Corbett 40
Marist 46, Elmira 14
Monroe 44, Lowell 42
Mountain View 62, Sprague 33
Mountainside 48, Southridge 30
N. Clackamas Christian 47, Perrydale 37
Nestucca 68, Gaston 18
New Hope Christian 39, Riddle 17
Nixyaawii 75, Griswold 42
North Bend 62, Ashland 27
North Lake/Paisley 46, Gilchrist 6
Oakland 46, East Linn Christian 14
Oregon City 55, Canby 31
Phoenix 52, North Valley 38
Pleasant Hill 30, La Pine 13
Powder Valley 32, Pine Eagle 16
Rainier 45, Taft 33
Redmond 36, Hood River 32
Regis 58, Jefferson 54
Ridgeview 47, The Dalles 18
Salem Academy 64, Culver 27
South Medford 61, Benson 49
South Salem 51, McNary 31
Springfield 49, South Eugene 25
St. Mary's Academy 46, Lake Oswego 17
Summit 63, McKay 37
Sutherlin 54, Douglas 35
Umpqua Valley Christian 45, Elkton 30
Union 49, Pilot Rock 17
Vale 55, Irrigon 26
Valley Catholic 53, Tillamook 43
Wallowa 41, Imbler 27
West Linn 38, Tualatin 33
West Salem 60, Bend 28
Willamette 53, West Albany 48
Woodburn 52, Sisters 29
Yoncalla 44, Days Creek 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Eagle Point vs. Churchill, ccd.
Echo vs. Lyle-Wishram, Wash., ccd.
Gervais vs. Kennedy, ccd.
Ione/Arlington vs. Horizon Christian Hood River, ccd.
Klickitat, Wash. vs. Condon, ccd.
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler vs. Dufur, ccd.
South Wasco County vs. Bickleton, Wash., ccd.
Trout Lake, Wash. vs. Sherman, ccd.
Willamina vs. De La Salle, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
