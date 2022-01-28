Skip to Content
Friday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian def. Monument/Dayville, forfeit

Ashland 58, North Bend 34

Barlow 79, Reynolds 39

Beaverton 69, Sunset 64

Bend 69, West Salem 58

Benson 50, Grant 49

Brookings-Harbor 60, South Umpqua 57

Canby 54, Oregon City 41

Cascade 56, Sweet Home 25

Cascade Christian 52, St. Mary's 47

Central Catholic 57, Clackamas 43

Central Linn 72, Oakridge 30

Chiloquin 54, Central Christian 41

Churchill 68, Eagle Point 51

Corbett 43, Madras 31

Crook County 67, Pendleton 55

David Douglas 67, Centennial 53

Days Creek 54, Yoncalla 24

Douglas 55, Sutherlin 27

Elkton 68, Umpqua Valley Christian 51

Estacada 70, North Marion 54

Gladstone 60, Molalla 56

Gresham 82, Nelson 47

Henley 65, Mazama 53

Heppner 71, Grant Union 34

Hidden Valley 57, Klamath 53

Imbler 52, Wallowa 24

Jefferson 69, Regis 54

Jefferson PDX 50, McDaniel 47

Jesuit 68, Aloha 35

Joseph 39, Elgin 33

Junction City 43, Marshfield 42

Marist 55, Elmira 40

McNary 54, South Salem 42

Monroe 63, Lowell 41

Mountainside 75, Southridge 46

Nixyaawii 86, Griswold 11

North Lake/Paisley 52, Gilchrist 16

Oakland 52, East Linn Christian 46, OT

Perrydale 64, N. Clackamas Christian 53

Pilot Rock 60, Union 49

Pleasant Hill 68, La Pine 66

Powder Valley 82, Pine Eagle 47

Salem Academy 61, Culver 22

Santiam Christian 49, Creswell 48

Seaside 47, Banks 40

Sheridan 44, Delphian High School 27

Sprague 57, Mountain View 52

Stayton 68, Astoria 65, OT

Summit 68, McKay 29

Tigard 65, Lakeridge 33

Tillamook 64, Valley Catholic 57

Tualatin 69, West Linn 58

Vale 77, Irrigon 34

Warrenton 45, Clatskanie 34

Westside Christian 51, Catlin Gabel 39

Westview 72, South Eugene 45

Willamette 56, West Albany 48

Woodburn 55, Sisters 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Echo vs. Lyle-Wishram, Wash., ccd.

Gaston vs. Nestucca, ccd.

Gervais vs. Kennedy, ccd.

Horizon Christian Tualatin vs. Oregon Episcopal, ccd.

Ione/Arlington vs. Horizon Christian Hood River, ccd.

Klickwood, Wash. vs. Condon, ccd.

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler vs. Dufur, ccd.

New Hope Christian vs. Riddle, ccd.

South Wasco County vs. Bickleton, Wash., ccd.

Trout Lake, Wash. vs. Sherman, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian def. Monument/Dayville, forfeit

Astoria 41, Stayton 31

Baker 51, La Grande 43

Banks 31, Seaside 26

Barlow 79, Reynolds 11

Beaverton 61, Sunset 27

Brookings-Harbor 50, South Umpqua 10

Cascade 60, Sweet Home 29

Cascade Christian 44, St. Mary's 42

Central Christian 31, Chiloquin 29

Central Linn 49, Oakridge 36

Clackamas 70, Central Catholic 18

Clatskanie 43, Warrenton 28

Colton 49, Santiam 21

Cottage Grove 58, Siuslaw 21

Country Christian 61, Jordan Valley 54

Crane 60, Huntington 23

Creswell 66, Santiam Christian 60

Gladstone 63, Molalla 34

Gold Beach 57, Waldport 50

Henley 52, Mazama 47

Heppner 37, Grant Union 35

Hidden Valley 50, Klamath 40

Jesuit 52, Aloha 7

Joseph 35, Elgin 27

Junction City 41, Marshfield 27

Lakeridge 69, Tigard 41

Madras 44, Corbett 40

Marist 46, Elmira 14

Monroe 44, Lowell 42

Mountain View 62, Sprague 33

Mountainside 48, Southridge 30

N. Clackamas Christian 47, Perrydale 37

Nestucca 68, Gaston 18

New Hope Christian 39, Riddle 17

Nixyaawii 75, Griswold 42

North Bend 62, Ashland 27

North Lake/Paisley 46, Gilchrist 6

Oakland 46, East Linn Christian 14

Oregon City 55, Canby 31

Phoenix 52, North Valley 38

Pleasant Hill 30, La Pine 13

Powder Valley 32, Pine Eagle 16

Rainier 45, Taft 33

Redmond 36, Hood River 32

Regis 58, Jefferson 54

Ridgeview 47, The Dalles 18

Salem Academy 64, Culver 27

South Medford 61, Benson 49

South Salem 51, McNary 31

Springfield 49, South Eugene 25

St. Mary's Academy 46, Lake Oswego 17

Summit 63, McKay 37

Sutherlin 54, Douglas 35

Umpqua Valley Christian 45, Elkton 30

Union 49, Pilot Rock 17

Vale 55, Irrigon 26

Valley Catholic 53, Tillamook 43

Wallowa 41, Imbler 27

West Linn 38, Tualatin 33

West Salem 60, Bend 28

Willamette 53, West Albany 48

Woodburn 52, Sisters 29

Yoncalla 44, Days Creek 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Eagle Point vs. Churchill, ccd.

Echo vs. Lyle-Wishram, Wash., ccd.

Gervais vs. Kennedy, ccd.

Ione/Arlington vs. Horizon Christian Hood River, ccd.

Klickitat, Wash. vs. Condon, ccd.

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler vs. Dufur, ccd.

South Wasco County vs. Bickleton, Wash., ccd.

Trout Lake, Wash. vs. Sherman, ccd.

Willamina vs. De La Salle, ccd.

