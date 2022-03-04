Friday’s Oregon high school basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA Playoffs=
Class 6A=
Second Round=
Beaverton 45, Grant 44
Cleveland 63, Lincoln 53
Mountainside 58, Central Catholic 49
Roosevelt 61, North Medford 49
South Medford 62, West Salem 53
Summit 76, Barlow 50
Tualatin 45, Lake Oswego 44
West Linn 71, Jesuit 54
Class 5A=
First Round=
Ashland 56, La Salle 47
Churchill 59, The Dalles 24
Crater 72, Corvallis 38
Crescent Valley 68, Scappoose 57
Eagle Point 74, Hood River 61
Redmond 78, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 58
Silverton 52, Willamette 20
Wilsonville 47, Central 34
Class 4A=
First Round=
Baker 80, Gladstone 52
Banks 58, La Grande 55
Cascade 67, Marist 49
Junction City 54, Molalla 39
Philomath 60, North Marion 51
Seaside 45, Woodburn 30
Stayton 64, Henley 62
OSAA State Championship=
Class 3A=
Consolation=
Umatilla 44, Pleasant Hill 39
Vale 60, Oregon Episcopal 59, OT
Semifinal=
Cascade Christian 56, Westside Christian 51
De La Salle 56, Dayton 40
Class 2A=
Consolation=
Bonanza 62, Kennedy 56
Regis 67, Heppner 49
Semifinal=
Salem Academy 39, Knappa 34
Western Christian High School 46, East Linn Christian 27
Class 1A=
Semifinal=
Crane 78, Crosshill Christian 64
South Wasco County 59, Powder Valley 40
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA Playoffs=
Class 4A=
First Round=
Cascade 58, La Grande 48
Philomath 69, Henley 52
OSAA State Championship=
Class 3A=
Consolation=
Amity 38, Brookings-Harbor 36
Santiam Christian 57, Creswell 33
Semifinal=
Burns 43, Oregon Episcopal 26
Nyssa 48, Sutherlin 44
Class 2A=
Consolation=
Lakeview 48, Faith Bible 44
Stanfield 49, Gervais 44
Semifinal=
Salem Academy 41, Bandon 35
Class 1A=
Consolation=
Echo 58, Trout Lake, Wash. 49
Jordan Valley 61, Nixyaawii 53
Semifinal=
Crane 44, Country Christian 37
WIAA State Tournament=
Class 3A State=
Consolation=
Stanwood, Wash. 67, Hermiston 57
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
