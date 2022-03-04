Pacific Crest Endurance Festival returns after 2-year hiatus, moves to Bend’s Riverbend Park

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A 26-year beloved multisport tradition, the Pacific Crest Endurance Festival, returns to Central Oregon after the coronavirus pandemic put it on hold for 2020-2021. Formerly held in Sunriver, the event has relocated to Bend’s Riverbend Park and will be held Father’s Day weekend - June 17-19.

The Pacific Crest Endurance Festival will bring back popular events such as Beastman 72.3, Olympic & Sprint Distance Triathlon, Duathlon and AquaBike, plus Half Marathon, 5K/10K, & 25K Trail & Kids Races. New for 2022, the event has combined the Deschutes Dash and Pilot Butte Challenge into the weekend festivities.

“This multisport weekend has long been a favorite on our event calendar among athletes and staff,” said Karissa Schoene, Race Director and Owner of Vancouver, Washington-based WHY Racing Events. “The breathtaking scenery and vacation destination of Central Oregon make this something that so many people love to participate in with their entire family. There is an event or three for everyone!”

Schoene continues, “We are beyond thrilled, not only to bring this event back after an unfortunate hiatus but to combine with two other beloved Bend events in Pilot Butte Challenge and Deschutes Dash.”

Space is limited on many events, and lodging accommodations can fill quickly as well, so athletes are urged to register early to ensure their spot on the roster before these events sell out.

For additional information about the race, please visit https://whyracingevents.com/.

About Why Racing Events:

Why Racing Events is a multi-sport event management organization that offers athletes of all ages and abilities, from the elite level to the back-of-the-packers, the chance to complete a racing event. They host a series of events throughout the Pacific Northwest, including children’s races, fun runs, trail runs, half marathons, marathons, duathlons, triathlons and virtual options. Their races vary in size from 1000 to 5000 participants. They are committed to providing a positive experience to everyone involved while raising awareness and funds for important community causes. Find out more information about Why Racing Events at https://whyracingevents.com/.

