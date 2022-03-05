Saturday’s Oregon high school basketball scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA State Championship=
Class 6A=
Second Round=
Barlow 56, Wells 41
Beaverton 37, Westview 22
Benson 64, Jefferson PDX 62
Clackamas 65, Grants Pass 31
Jesuit 54, Sherwood 41
Lakeridge 54, Oregon City 39
South Medford 52, Sheldon 31
West Linn 56, Cleveland 55
Class 5A=
First Round=
Crook County 54, Thurston 47
Silverton 47, Pendleton 36
Class 4A=
First Round=
Baker 50, Marshfield 20
Hidden Valley 51, Junction City 42
Mazama 53, Stayton 37
Class 3A=
Championship=
Nyssa 33, Burns 30
Fourth Place=
Santiam Christian 41, Amity 16
Third Place=
Sutherlin 62, Oregon Episcopal 38
Class 2A=
Championship=
Union 52, Salem Academy 38
Fourth Place=
Lakeview 48, Stanfield 41, OT
Third Place=
Central Linn 63, Bandon 41
Class 1A=
Championship=
Crane 56, Damascus Christian 47
Fourth Place=
Jordan Valley 52, Echo 28
Third Place=
Country Christian 60, North Douglas 53
___
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA State Championship=
Class 3A=
Championship=
Cascade 52, De La Salle 45
Fourth Place=
Umatilla 50, Vale 47
Third Place=
Westside Christian 45, Dayton 42
Class 2A=
Championship=
Western Christian High School 54, Salem Academy 53, 2OT
Fourth Place=
Regis 56, Bonanza 49
Third Place=
Knappa 49, East Linn Christian 37
Class 1A=
Championship=
Crane 62, South Wasco County 53
Fourth Place=
North Douglas 62, Nixyaawii 47
Third Place=
Crosshill Christian 61, Powder Valley 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
