Saturday’s Oregon high school basketball scores

KTVZ file

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA State Championship=

Class 6A=

Second Round=

Barlow 56, Wells 41

Beaverton 37, Westview 22

Benson 64, Jefferson PDX 62

Clackamas 65, Grants Pass 31

Jesuit 54, Sherwood 41

Lakeridge 54, Oregon City 39

South Medford 52, Sheldon 31

West Linn 56, Cleveland 55

Class 5A=

First Round=

Crook County 54, Thurston 47

Silverton 47, Pendleton 36

Class 4A=

First Round=

Baker 50, Marshfield 20

Hidden Valley 51, Junction City 42

Mazama 53, Stayton 37

Class 3A=

Championship=

Nyssa 33, Burns 30

Fourth Place=

Santiam Christian 41, Amity 16

Third Place=

Sutherlin 62, Oregon Episcopal 38

Class 2A=

Championship=

Union 52, Salem Academy 38

Fourth Place=

Lakeview 48, Stanfield 41, OT

Third Place=

Central Linn 63, Bandon 41

Class 1A=

Championship=

Crane 56, Damascus Christian 47

Fourth Place=

Jordan Valley 52, Echo 28

Third Place=

Country Christian 60, North Douglas 53

___

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA State Championship=

Class 3A=

Championship=

Cascade 52, De La Salle 45

Fourth Place=

Umatilla 50, Vale 47

Third Place=

Westside Christian 45, Dayton 42

Class 2A=

Championship=

Western Christian High School 54, Salem Academy 53, 2OT

Fourth Place=

Regis 56, Bonanza 49

Third Place=

Knappa 49, East Linn Christian 37

Class 1A=

Championship=

Crane 62, South Wasco County 53

Fourth Place=

North Douglas 62, Nixyaawii 47

Third Place=

Crosshill Christian 61, Powder Valley 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

