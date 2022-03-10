Skip to Content
Thursday’s Oregon high school basketball tournament scores

KTVZ file

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA State Championship=

Class 4A=

Quarterfinal=

Corbett 61, Baker 46

Hidden Valley 41, Marist 34

Philomath 58, Mazama 30

Class 5A=

Quarterfinal=

Crescent Valley 48, Willamette 45

Putnam 74, Crook County 42

Ridgeview 53, Corvallis 43

Class 6A=

Quarterfinal=

Beaverton 42, West Linn 19

Clackamas 70, Lakeridge 48

South Medford 53, Benson 47

___

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA State Championship=

Class 6A=

Consolation=

Roosevelt 69, Cleveland 65

South Medford 52, Beaverton 45, OT

Class 5A=

Consolation=

Ashland 74, Crescent Valley 58

Crater 58, Eagle Point 53

Class 4A=

First Round=

Cascade 66, Stayton 41

Junction City 58, Baker 47

Seaside 62, Philomath 61

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

