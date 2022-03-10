Thursday’s Oregon high school basketball tournament scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA State Championship=
Class 4A=
Quarterfinal=
Corbett 61, Baker 46
Hidden Valley 41, Marist 34
Philomath 58, Mazama 30
Class 5A=
Quarterfinal=
Crescent Valley 48, Willamette 45
Putnam 74, Crook County 42
Ridgeview 53, Corvallis 43
Class 6A=
Quarterfinal=
Beaverton 42, West Linn 19
Clackamas 70, Lakeridge 48
South Medford 53, Benson 47
___
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA State Championship=
Class 6A=
Consolation=
Roosevelt 69, Cleveland 65
South Medford 52, Beaverton 45, OT
Class 5A=
Consolation=
Ashland 74, Crescent Valley 58
Crater 58, Eagle Point 53
Class 4A=
First Round=
Cascade 66, Stayton 41
Junction City 58, Baker 47
Seaside 62, Philomath 61
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments