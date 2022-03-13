Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 12:16 AM

Saturday’s Oregon prep basketball playoffs scores

KTVZ file

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA State Championship=

Class 6A=

Championship=

Tualatin 67, Summit 49

Third Place=

West Linn 77, Mountainside 50

Fourth Place=

South Medford 79, Roosevelt 75

Class 5A=

Championship=

Wilsonville 34, Silverton 30

Third Place=

Churchill 67, Redmond 66

Fourth Place=

Crater 50, Ashland 45

Class 4A=

Championship=

Cascade 42, Junction City 30

Third Place=

Banks 62, Seaside 54

Fourth Place=

Philomath 49, Stayton 33

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA State Championship=

Class 6A=

Championship=

Beaverton 56, Barlow 39

Third Place=

Clackamas 59, South Medford 54

Fourth Place=

Benson 60, Lakeridge 51

Class 5A=

Championship=

Crescent Valley 50, Springfield 39

Third Place=

Ridgeview 58, Putnam 43

Fourth Place=

Willamette 61, Crook County 54

Class 4A=

Championship=

Philomath 46, Corbett 35

Third Place=

Madras 48, Hidden Valley 41

Fourth Place=

Baker 57, Marist 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content