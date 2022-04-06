SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle registration price goes up next week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) The 44th Annual SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle is coming up on Saturday, May 14. But the price to register increases on Thursday, April 19, so race officials urge you to sign up now!

Just click www.pppbend.com and all the information that you need to know is there! You don’t want to miss out on this opportunity! Registration closes on Wednesday, May 11.

The SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle is a multi-sport event that includes Alpine and Cross Country skiing, cycling, running and kayaking. The race is produced and a benefit for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation. Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic, and personal goals.

This event is presented by SELCO and sponsored by Bend Anesthesiology Group, Hydro Flask, BigFoot Beverages, Mt. Bachelor, 10 Barrel Brewing Co., East Cascade Women’s Group, Mt. Bachelor Property Management, Kendall Audi, HWA, Backyard Media, Old Mill District, NewsChannel 21 and Fox Central Oregon.

Please contact Molly at MBSEF for more information at molly@mbsef.org.