Wet, muddy but successful weekend wraps up with more strong performances at 82nd Sisters Rodeo

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The 82nd Sisters Rodeo wrapped up Sunday with more wet weather that challenged spectators but another strong performance by the competitors.

"This was one of the most amazing years, as there was outstanding competition every performance in spite of it quite possibly being the wettest on record for the final three performances," announcer Curt Robinson said.

"The fans were simply outstanding, especially during the final performance, sitting through the rain until the final bull was ridden," he said. "That alone is testament to the type of rodeo that is held in Sisters."

82nd Sisters Rodeo final results following the fourth performance Sunday, June 12

*indicates those contestants that competed in the fourth performance

Tie down Roping 1st go-round

1. Reese Riemer Stinnett, TX 8.9 $2,273.18

2/3 J.D. McCuistion Collinsville, TX 9.0 $1,826.43

2/3 J. Cody Jones Ukiah, CA 9.0 $1,828.43

4/6 Caleb McMillan Soap Lake, WA 9.7 $1,087.17

4/6 Luke Potter Maple City, KS 9.7 $1,087.17

4/6 Chase Webster Kamas, UT 9.7 $1,087.17

7/8 Ty Harris San Angelo, TX 10.0 $ 345.91

7/8 Kass Kayser Ellensburg, WA 10.0 $ 345.91

Tie down Roping 2nd go-round

1. Hunter Herrin Apache, OK 7.7 $2,273.18

2/3 Jake Pratt Ellensburg, WA 8.2 $1,828.43

2/3 Zack Jongbloed Iowa, LA 8.2 $1,828.43

4. Ty Harris 8.6 $1,383.67

5. Jared Parke Gooding, ID 9.0 $1,087.17

6. Wyatt Imus Brenham, TX 10.4 $ 790.67

7/8 Justin Parke Gooding, ID 10.7 $ 345.91

7/8 Chad Finley Mt. Vernon, OR 10.7 $ 345.91

Tie down Roping aggregate

1. Ty Harris 18.6 $3,409.78 = $5,139.36

2. Jared Parke 19.4 $2,965.02 = $4,052.19

3. Reese Riemer 19.8 $2,520.27 = $4,793.45

4. Zack Jongbloed 19.9 $3,075.51 = $4,903.94

5. Brushton Minton Witter Springs, CA 22.7* $1,630.76

6. Kass Kayser 23.0 $1,186.01 = $1,531.92

7. Caleb McMillan 24.5* $ 741.25 = $1,828.42

8. Dakota Felton Mountain Home, TX 26.2 $ 296.50

Bareback Riding

1. Keenan Reed Hayes Hayden, CO 85.5* $3,701.25

2/3 R.C. Landingham Hat Creek, CA 83 $2,467.49

2/3 Trenton Montero Winnemucca, NV 83* $2,467.49

4/5 David Peebles Redmond, OR 81 $1,110.37

4/5 Shane O’Connell Rapid City, SD 81 $1,110.37

6/7 Bronc Marriott Woods Cross, UT 80 $ 555.18

6/7 Clay Stone Blackfoot, ID 80 $ 555.18

8sp Colton Clemens Blackfoot, ID 72 $ 185.06

8sp Jacob Raine Mount Pleasant, TN 72* $ 185.06

Steer wrestling 1st go-round results

1. Stetson Jorgensen Blackfoot, ID 3.9 $1,528.50

2. Dirk Tavenner Rigby, ID 4.7 $1,264.97

3. Jace Melvin Fortt Pierre, SD 5.2 $1,001.43

4. Jacob Stacy Moses Lake, WA 5.4 $ 737.90

5. Hank Filippini Battle Mountain, NV 5.6 $ 474.36

6. Chet Boren Vernal, UT 6.0 $ 263.53

Steer wrestling 2nd go-round

1. Bridger Chambers Stevensville, MT 4.1 $1,528.50

2. Cody Cabral Hilo, HI 4.4* $1,264.97

3/4 Ty Allred Tooele, UT 5.2 $ 869.66

3/4 Sterling Lambert Fallon, NV 5.2 $ 869.66

5/6 Blake Knowles Heppner, OR 5.3* $ 368.94

5/6 Jace Melvin 5.3 $ 368.94

Steer wrestling aggregate

1. Jace Melvin 10.5 $2,292.76 = $3,663.13

2. Cody Cabral 11.3* $1,897.45 = $3,162.42

3. Sterling Lambert 11.4 $1,502.15 = $2,371.81

4. Stetson Jorgensen 12.2 $1,106.84 = $2,635.34

5. Hank Filippini 13.8* $ 711.54 = $1,185.90

6. Dalton Massey 14.4 $ 395.30

Ladies Breakaway Roping

1. Samantha Fulton Miller, SD 2.7 $3,919.80

2/3 Shelli Scrivner New Plymouth, ID 2.8 $2,841.85

2/3 Fallon Ruffoni Arroyo Grande, CA 2.8 $2,841.85

4. Samantha Kerns Silver Lake, OR 2.9 $1,959.90

5/7 Joey Williams Volberg, MT 3.0 $1,241.27

5/7 Brittany White Jordan Valley, OR 3.0 $1,241.27

5/7 Traci Ashton Redmond, OR 3.0 $1,241.27

8/10 Megan Burbidge Tremonton, UT 3.1 $ 783.95

8/10 Martha Angelone Stephenville, TX 3.1* $ 783.95

8/10 Sawyer Gilbert Buffalo, SD 3.1* $ 783.95

11. Laina Sappington Powell Butte, OR 3.4 $ 587.97

12. Sarah Verhelst Pryor, MT 3.5 $ 489.97

13/14 Suzanne Williams Winnemucca, NV 3.6 $ 342.98

13/14 Britni Carlson Hermiston, OR 3.6 $ 342.98

15. Gianna Cianfichi Santa Rosa, CA 3.7 $ 195.99

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. CoBurn Bradshaw Beaver, UT 89.5 $4,399.20 new arena record

2/3 Mitch Pollock Winnemucca, NV 86.5* $2,932.80

2/3 Stetson Wright Milford, UT 86.5 $2,932.80

4. Zeke Thurston Big Valley, AB 84.5 $1,614.40

5. Spencer Wright Milford, UT 83.5 $1,026.48

6/8 Tim Ditrich Couer D’Alene, ID 83 $ 586.56

6/8 Lefty Marvel Holman Visalia, CA 83* $ 586.56

6/8 Layton Green Millarville, AB 83* $ 586.56

Team roping

1/2 Jake Cooper Monument, NM $4,060.80

Sid Sporer Cody, WY 5.0 $4,060.80

1/2 Rhen Richard Roosevelt, UT $4,060.80

Jeremy Buhler Arrowwood, AB 5.0 $4,060.80

3. Jr. Dees Aurora, SD $3,384.00

Levi Lord Sturgis, SD 5.4* $3,384.00

4/5 Riley Minor Ellensburg, WA $2,707.20

Brady Minor Ellensburg, WA 5.8 $2,707.20

4/5 Joshua Torres Ocala, FL $2,707.20

Jonathan Torres Ocala, FL 5.8 $2,707.20

6. Dillon Bolen Holyfield Lewiston, ID $2,030.40

Clayton Moore Bridgeville, CA 6.2* $2,030.40

7/8 Brandon Beers Powell Butte, OR $1,353.60

Daniel Braman IV Refugio, TX 6.3 $1,353.60

7/8 Jason Stewart Pendleton, OR $1,353.60

B.J. Campbell Aguila, AZ 6.3 $1,353.60

9/10 Cody Snow Los Olivos, CA $ 451.20

Wesley Thorp Throckmorton, TX 6.4 $ 451.20

9/10 Pace Freed Chubbock, ID $ 451.20

Cole Wilson Lake Shore, UT 6.4 $ 451.20

Barrel Racing

1. Taycie Matthews Wynne, AR 17.73 $4,341.86

2. Mary Shae Thomas Hermiston, OR 17.82 $3,473.48

3. Chelsea Stodghill Prineville, OR 17.86 $2,822.20

4. Jennifer Kalafatic Caldwell, ID 17.90 $2,170.93

5. Ali Anton Healdsburg, CA 18.09 $1,736.74

6. Sharon Woods Dallas, OR 18.11 $1,302.55

7/8 Kaitlyn Duby Pasco, WA 18.14 $1,031.18

7/8 Shelby Bates Loomis, CA 18.14 $1,031.18

9. Jimmie Smith McDade, TX 18.16 $ 868.37

10. Sharon Gow Roseburg, OR 18.18 $ 759.82

11. Cambria Estep Parma, ID 18.21 $ 651.27

12. Rachelle Riggers Lewiston, ID 18.28 $ 542.73

13/14 Paige Lake Hermiston, OR 1831 $ 379.90

13/14 Amanda Burns Boring, OR $18.31 $ 379.90

15. Olivia Train Myrtle Point, OR $ 217.09

Bull Riding

1. Ky John Hamilton Mackay, AU 88.5 $4,159.80

2. Ruger Piva Challis, ID 87 $3,189.18

3. Garrett Smith Rexburg, ID 86.5* $2,357.22

4. Shad Winn Nephi, UT 86 $1,525.26

5/6 Derek Kolbaba Walla Walla, WA 85 $ 831.96

5/6 Roscoe Jarboe New Plymouth, ID 85 $ 831.96

7. Kobe Curtis Whitford Cut Bank, MT 83.5* $ 554.64

8. Dalan Duncan Heber City, UT 82.5* $ 415.98

All Around Cowboy

1. Jared Parke Gooding, ID $4,052.19 won in tie-down roping,

was also entered in team

roping

2. Stetson Wright Milford, UT $2,932.80 won in saddle bronc

also entered in bull riding

3. Caleb McMillan Soap Lake, WA $1,828.42 won in tie down roping

was also entered in steer wrestling & bull

riding

*** The original arena record of 88 points was set by Taos Muncy of Corona, NM in 2015, it was tied in 2016 by Chuck Schmidt of Keldron, SD then in 2018 Ryder Wright of Beaver, UT also scored 88 points.