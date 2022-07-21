Here are a few of the global storytellers at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Last week, journalists from about 200 countries descended on the University of Oregon campus in Eugene for the World Athletics Championships.

Throughout the competition, members of the media have filled up the temporary media center, usually the student tennis center at the school's campus.

“It’s a lot of work for me, so usually I just see the stadium and the press center," said Bjorn Goldmann, a German reporter for Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung.

The media center is open about 15 hours a day throughout the competition, and even when there aren't any athletes answering questions, stories, tweets and videos are still being edited and published.

“We are a 24/7 breaking news organization," said Thomas Haarstad, a Norwegian reporter for Dagbladet. "Our main goals is to just if something happens, we have to just have to get it out as fast as possible.”

One of the headlines heading into this year's World Athletics Championships -- it's the first time the event has been held on U.S. soil.

“Finally, it’s here, hosted in America," Haarstad told NewsChannel 21 Tuesday. "It’s a catastrophe it hadn’t been here before, and when you hear the Hayward Field roar and American people be so enthusiastic, it should have been here a long time ago. And we are really happy to be here.”

There are a lot of firsts for this years event. It's also the first time the event is being held on a college campus.

“It’s not London, it’s not Berlin, it’s not Munich, but it’s still got a lot of flair, being a track stadium," Goldmann said. "It's a real track stadium, not a soccer stadium.”

It's not just the event that has journalists excited. The city seems to have resonated with the world's journalists, too.

“It’s my first time in Oregon, and I think the city is really pretty,” Venezuelan reporter Juan Sayago said.