Bend’s Pacific Northwest Classic pickleball tourney returns — along with triple-digit temperatures

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- More than 500 competitors are facing off at the Pine Nursery pickleball courts this week during the Pacific Northwest Classic pickleball tournament, but they will be battling more than their fellow competitors.

For the next few days, the players can also expect triple-digit temperatures, something event organizer Christie Gestvang was prepared for.

"We have tents for more shade, misters and water stations for players," Gestvang told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday.

The tournament lasts through the heat wave, until Sunday.

Jordan Williams will have more on how the players are coping with the hot temperatures tonight on NewsChannel 21 at 5.