First-time host Bend looks to upset the field in Junior Little League West Regional baseball tourney

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend North Little League may be making waves in the West Coast baseball regional scene, but if you ask their players, they are still "underdogs."

The Bend North Junior Little League team is hosting the Junior League West Regional for the first time.

Thirteen teams from the western United States will be competing in the tournament, at Caldera High School: Arizona, Alaska, Bend North, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Northern California, Southern California Nevada, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

"I feel like coming in to this tournament we are big underdogs," Kassius Owens, a catcher for the team said. "We didn't get to play the state tournament, so I don't think we've shown what we can do yet."

It will be a last ride for 20-year Coach Brad Giesking.

"Retirement is here," Giesking told NewsChannel 21 Thursday. "This is my last year of coaching."

“Caldera is brand new, and we are one of the first ones to play on these fields in Bend," Giesking said. "This is what a regional should look like.”

