FootZone in downtown Bend offering fall training groups

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- FootZone is excited to announce fall training groups, including a Trail Half Marathon and “Running Forward,” a combination 5k-10k group.

Fall Half Training Group: 12 week program: starts 8/16/22, coached by Gene Yasuda.

Running Forward: 8 week program coached by Anne French and Jayne Rodosevich starts 9/10/22

All groups welcome a variety of paces and levels of experience. Folks new to running will feel welcome in our Running Forward group.

Participants in all training groups will receive: race distance specific training plan, bi-weekly meet-ups, dedicated coach/mentors, training group hat, discount for specified race, individualized instruction in a group format, and expert clinics on topics such as running form, nutrition, hydration, injury prevention, gear, and more. Perhaps most importantly, participants garner the support and accountability of training with other aspiring runners. Training will be planned with goal races early to mid November.

FootZone will serve as your community home base and answers to all things running. Training programs offer individualized running pace groups, in a social and motivating group setting. Every FootZone training program begins with a kick-off meeting and concludes on a date that coincides with a particular goal race.

All sessions meet Saturdays at 8am and offer a mid-week session, day varies by group.

Registration and details online: https://www.footzonebend.com/training-groups Questions? Email Col at col@footzonebend.com or call 541-317-3568.

About FootZone: FootZone is Central Oregon’s only locally owned and independent running and walking store. Since 1995, FootZone has been the hub of the local running community, hosting clinics, training groups, weekly runs, and a number of charitable events each year, in addition to sponsoring local races. FootZone is a full service running and walking store in downtown Bend. To learn more about FootZone, please visit www.footzonebend.com.