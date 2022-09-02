Skip to Content
Friday’s Oregon prep football scores

PREP FOOTBALL

Banks 28, Astoria 0

Canby 21, Mountain View 18

Cascade Christian 53, Douglas 6

Colton 51, Valley Catholic 19

Cove 66, Prospect 20

Crater 52, North Bend 0

Creswell 47, Jefferson 7

Crook County 24, Philomath 21

Dayton 48, Yamhill-Carlton 13

Eagle Point 54, Ashland 33

Farrington, Hawaii 21, McMinnville 18

Glendale 55, Gilchrist 18

Henley 22, Seaside 21

Heppner 46, Toledo 6

Hillsboro 43, Wells 34

Imbler 44, Pilot Rock 8

Jesuit 24, Skyview, Wash. 21

Jewell 42, Mapleton 0

Joseph 24, Echo 21

Junction City 41, Elmira 6

Kennedy 52, Stanfield 8

La Pine 54, Corbett 0

Lakeridge 47, McNary 0

Liberty 21, Sprague 19

Madras 26, Sweet Home 20, OT

Marist 38, Churchill 7

Marshfield 15, Tillamook 14

Mazama 26, Estacada 14

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 78, Huntington 0

Nestucca 27, Central Linn 6

New Plymouth, Idaho 26, Nyssa 23, OT

North Marion 26, Harrisburg 21

North Valley 16, Lakeview 13

Oakland 42, Monroe 14

Ontario 48, Caldwell, Idaho 28

Oregon City 15, Jefferson PDX 12

Pendleton 27, Caldera 0

Pleasant Hill 26, Cottage Grove 0

Powder Valley 40, Camas Valley 36

Powers 14, Elkton 7

Prairie City 64, Monument/Dayville 2

Redmond 44, Hood River 8

Riddle 39, Days Creek 27

Scappoose 26, Gladstone 7

Scio 38, Rainier 14

Sheldon 56, Glencoe 0

Sherwood 31, West Salem 14

Siuslaw 44, Newport 7

South Albany 17, Central 7

South Medford 41, Beaverton 0

South Umpqua 50, Phoenix 6

Southridge 42, Centennial 13

St. Helens 37, La Salle 0

St. Mary's 35, Sutherlin 6

Taft 27, North Douglas 8

Vale 52, Irrigon 14

Vernonia 30, Oakridge 6

Warrenton 20, Amity 13

Weiser, Idaho 13, La Grande 8

West Albany 40, Corvallis 13

West Linn 56, North Medford 6

Westview 31, Clackamas 28

Wilsonville 38, Thurston 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bandon vs. Sheridan, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

