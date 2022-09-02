Friday’s Oregon prep football scores
PREP FOOTBALL
Banks 28, Astoria 0
Canby 21, Mountain View 18
Cascade Christian 53, Douglas 6
Colton 51, Valley Catholic 19
Cove 66, Prospect 20
Crater 52, North Bend 0
Creswell 47, Jefferson 7
Crook County 24, Philomath 21
Dayton 48, Yamhill-Carlton 13
Eagle Point 54, Ashland 33
Farrington, Hawaii 21, McMinnville 18
Glendale 55, Gilchrist 18
Henley 22, Seaside 21
Heppner 46, Toledo 6
Hillsboro 43, Wells 34
Imbler 44, Pilot Rock 8
Jesuit 24, Skyview, Wash. 21
Jewell 42, Mapleton 0
Joseph 24, Echo 21
Junction City 41, Elmira 6
Kennedy 52, Stanfield 8
La Pine 54, Corbett 0
Lakeridge 47, McNary 0
Liberty 21, Sprague 19
Madras 26, Sweet Home 20, OT
Marist 38, Churchill 7
Marshfield 15, Tillamook 14
Mazama 26, Estacada 14
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 78, Huntington 0
Nestucca 27, Central Linn 6
New Plymouth, Idaho 26, Nyssa 23, OT
North Marion 26, Harrisburg 21
North Valley 16, Lakeview 13
Oakland 42, Monroe 14
Ontario 48, Caldwell, Idaho 28
Oregon City 15, Jefferson PDX 12
Pendleton 27, Caldera 0
Pleasant Hill 26, Cottage Grove 0
Powder Valley 40, Camas Valley 36
Powers 14, Elkton 7
Prairie City 64, Monument/Dayville 2
Redmond 44, Hood River 8
Riddle 39, Days Creek 27
Scappoose 26, Gladstone 7
Scio 38, Rainier 14
Sheldon 56, Glencoe 0
Sherwood 31, West Salem 14
Siuslaw 44, Newport 7
South Albany 17, Central 7
South Medford 41, Beaverton 0
South Umpqua 50, Phoenix 6
Southridge 42, Centennial 13
St. Helens 37, La Salle 0
St. Mary's 35, Sutherlin 6
Taft 27, North Douglas 8
Vale 52, Irrigon 14
Vernonia 30, Oakridge 6
Warrenton 20, Amity 13
Weiser, Idaho 13, La Grande 8
West Albany 40, Corvallis 13
West Linn 56, North Medford 6
Westview 31, Clackamas 28
Wilsonville 38, Thurston 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bandon vs. Sheridan, ccd.
___
