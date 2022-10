NewsChannel 21's Noah Chast and Carly Keenan are live from the sidelines at Summit to preview the big game of the season between two powerhouse teams, as the unbeaten Bend Lava Bears visit the 4-1 Storm, two top-ranked Class 5A teams.

