Lay It Out Events lays out a variety of running events coming up in 2023

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The race is on! A marathon through a majestic forest, a 10K along the beautiful Deschutes river, and a half marathon through historical downtown Redmond. Those are a few of the running events planned for 2023 by Central Oregon’s premier events company, Lay It Out Events.



This dynamic line-up of races begins in April with the 33rdAnnual Salmon Run and continues through the mid-August Haulin’ Aspen trail runs through the Deschutes National Forest.



The 2023 race season kicks off with one of Bend’s oldest and most beloved events, The Salmon Run, featuring 5K, 10K and a half marathon courses running alongside the majestic Deschutes River. The Salmon Run is one of the first half marathons of the year in the Northwest and is a testing ground for those looking to be a factor on the racing scene.



The popular Little Fry run, part of the Pacific Source Kids Rock the Races series, is a non-competitive, healthy event for kids 3-10 with each finisher receiving a ribbon. A hearty meal and local beer await each runner at the finish line at the Athletic Club of Bend as well. The 2023 Salmon Run beneficiary will be The Giving Plate, a grassroots food pantry that serves about 40,000 individuals a year with its compassionate hunger-relief programs.



The Happy Girls Run in Bend offers the best all-women running experience in the Pacific Northwest with 5K, 10K and half marathon courses, on May 20, 2023. Happy Girls embraces all women and gives them a chance to connect in a supportive running environment and have fun while doing it! The Happy Girls Bend beneficiary is Saving Grace, offering safety, hope and healing to survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual assault. Everyone is invited to the Saving Grace Heroes Celebration directly after the race in Riverbend Park with live music, libations and more. Don't miss our Happy Girls Sisters Race this November 2023 registration will be open right after this year's race concludes!



The Central Oregon race scene extends to Redmond again in 2023 with the Redmond Run on June 17. 5K, 10K and half marathon courses will take runners through historical downtown streets and then weave them through the stunning and rugged scenery of Redmond’s Dry Canyon. The beauty of the high desert will be on full display and the 2023 beneficiary will be the Rotary Club of Redmond.



On August 12, 2023, the trail runner’s dream comes true with the Haulin’ Aspen, the all-dirt race through the Deschutes National Forest. Featuring a full all-trail marathon, a half marathon and a 6.5-mile course (dubbed the “Half As”), the course features epic views and a 1,000-foot elevation gain over spectacular single-track, double-track and Forest Service road trails. With varying terrain and elevation, the cool wooded pine setting provides a challenging and exciting experience. At the finish line, beer and a delicious meal await one and all. The 2023 Haulin’ Aspen benefits Bend Endurance Academy, a nonprofit promoting health and wellness within Oregon.



2023 will also be another banner year for the Kids Rock the Races series. Six races are planned for the year for the young ones ages 3-10. It’s a great way for children to join in the fun and learn about living a healthy lifestyle. The kid races are non-competitive, all less than one mile, with everyone who participates receiving a finishing ribbon. Kids who run multiple races can earn more prizes!



Of course, running is not just about winning races, it’s also about having a good time. Upcoming 2023 Fun Runs include the Winterfest Hot Cocoa Run and The Little Woody Beer Run.



First up is the brand new adults-only Hot Cocoa Run during Winterfest 2023 celebrating the magic of winter Feb. 17-Feb. 19 at the Deschutes County Expo Center in Redmond, OR. This will be an untimed 5K loop on Sunday during the Northwest’s biggest festival. A full hot cocoa bar with all the toppings and Crater Lake spirits, including espresso vodka, await one and all at the finish line.



The Little Woody Beer Run is another fun run on tap for 2023 during the Little Woody Barrel-aged Beer, Cider & Whisky Festival over Labor Day weekend. This 5K run includes four beer stops at local breweries and ends at the Little Woody festival. Beer Run registration includes free entry into the festival, a tasting glass and 6 tokens for the beer or cider of your choice.