Registration opens for 20th annual Great Nordeen Cross-Country Ski Race, Fat Bike Race

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The MBSEF Great Nordeen is the largest cross-country ski race in Central Oregon. The Sunday, Jan. 29 event runs from Mt. Bachelor to Wanoga Snow Park on Deschutes National Forest trails.

The MBSEF Great Nordeen presented by Latitude 44 Sports is a 30k and 18k cross country ski race in its 20th year. The race starts in front of the West Village Lodge at Mt. Bachelor and descends to Wanoga Snow Park.

The Fat Bike Race will be a 15k event starting from Mt. Bachelor’s Sunrise Lodge and following the same route as the 18k skiers.

Following the race, MBSEF will host an awards party for all participants at their training center, located at 2765 NW Lolo Drive in Bend.

Registration is now open! Individuals who would like to participate can sign up online at www.mbsef.org and go to Online Registration and then the Events and Races link, or call (541) 388-0002.

The Latitude 44 Sports Great Nordeen is a benefit for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation.

Sponsored by Latitude 44 Sports, Best Wester Premier, Blackstrap, Mt. Bachelor and MBSEF.