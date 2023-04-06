Bend ski racer Tommy Ford captures national men’s giant slalom title

KETCHUM, Idaho (KTVZ) -- On the final day of the U.S. Alpine Championships at Sun Valley, Bend's Tommy Ford took home the national men’s giant slalom title in a very close final run on Wednesday.

“I had a more consistent run from top to bottom, and I know how fast these other guys are skiing, so I am happy to get in front of them,” Ford said, according to a news release from U.S. Ski and Snowboard. “I love racing here -- the town, the people. It makes ski racing fun, because the people love it. Shout out to SVSEF for putting on a great event!”

It was a very cold start to the day, with temperatures in the teens. But the sun was out, making for a blue bird finish to the week-long series. The course set on run one was turny, with soft snow underneath, making it a challenge for many of the racers.

George Steffey took the lead on the first run, with global racing teammate Brian McLaughlin close behind in second, and Tommy Ford in third.

On run two, the sun was fully overhead, the temperatures increased, and the set was again, very technical and turny for the racers. Several skiers had very strong second runs, moving up in the standings.

In the end, it was a very tight race, with mere tenths separating fourth from first. Tommy Ford ultimately took home the win, moving up from third place. Brian McLaughlin took second, and River Radamus squeezed past Steffey for third place.

“It feels alright." Radamus said. "I did not execute my first run, I skied a little too aggressive. We are not used to these conditions, but I knew that if I wanted a chance at the win, I needed to leave it all out there, so I pushed as hard as I could. I wanted George to win it, so bummed to see him fall short, but happy for Tommy and Brian.”

McLaughlin commented that he is happy with his result, but itching for more, ready for next season.

“This will be the fourth time I have gotten second at nationals, so I need a little more consistency,” said Mclaughlin. “Its been a long season, lots of travel, so I am excited for the off-season.”

This race marks the end of the ski race season for many of the racers. Now they will rest and prep for the next season to come.

RESULTS

Men's giant slalom