Tickets on sale for 2023 Crooked River Roundup rodeo; grand marshal named, queen crowned

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) — It’s time to bust out your Western wardrobe as Crook County welcomes rodeo fans to one of Oregon’s oldest family-friendly events—the historic Crooked River Roundup rodeo, presented by Papé and Oregonians Credit Union, is scheduled for Thursday, June 22, through Saturday, June 24.

Tickets are available for purchase now, online only! Fans are encouraged to get their tickets purchased as soon as possible due to sellout crowds last year, the rodeo said in Tuesday's news release, which continues in full below:

Along with world-class contestants, CRR welcomes back fan-favorite Young Guns, sponsored by Bigfoot Beverages/Pepsi. Unique to Oregon Pro Rodeo, Young Guns showcases the next generation of rodeo competitors from ages 6 to 18.

These contestants will compete alongside world champions during CRR’s PRCA performances held nightly from Thursday through Saturday. CRR is also an NFR Playoff Series rodeo, attracting the best of the best among rodeo competitors.

Crooked River Roundup is an innovator in rodeo, bringing something new to fans and contestants every year. CRR has become well-known among the contestants competing in roping and steer wrestling events, as they will be running from a lane rather than a traditional roping chute, creating major excitement and high speeds.

CRR was one of the first rodeos in the Columbia River Circuit to include women’s breakaway roping.

The fun and fresh ideas don’t stop there! During the rodeo performance, hundreds of kids come down from their seats for a chance to win prizes by pulling a ribbon off calves’ tails in the famous calf scramble that has been a staple event since the inception of the Roundup.

CRR also hosts some surprise special guests with meet-and-greet opportunities for fans. The fun doesn’t stop when the last bull bucks. Free concerts to follow the Friday and Saturday night rodeo performances.

Other community partners have joined in making it Roundup Week in Prineville. The lineup starts with a Wednesday evening cattle drive through downtown, presented by the Prineville Chamber of Commerce. Afterward, a street party offers local shopping, food and beverage options, and excellent entertainment. Also returning this year is the Saturday morning Roundup Parade with dozens of floats, horseback riders, and much more. For a full schedule of Roundup Week’s events visit: www.crookedriverroundup.com

2023 Rodeo Queen Mayzee Dalton is very proud to be a homegrown second-generation CRR royalty. Mayzeewill commence her reign over all Roundup events and represent CRR throughout the Northwest.

2023 Grand Marshal Doug Smith has served on the CRR Board for 46 years, working tirelessly to build the Rodeo and Races and strengthen supporting efforts. CRR is pleased to honor Doug as a dedicated community leader and longtime board member. His service and contributions have been significant in producing the Rodeo and Races and so many other special offerings we’ve been able to provide through the years.

“We’re proud to produce one of the most respected rodeos in the Northwest, which draws top cowboys and cowgirls from all over the world,” said CRR Board President Steve Holliday. “Our committee has spent the last year planning an even bigger, better experience for this family-friendly event. But this is more than just a pro rodeo: The Crooked River Roundup unites our neighbors and affords us the tremendous privilege of investing in and giving back to our community. In fact, over the last seven years, CRR has raised over $100,000 and donated to more than 35 local organizations.”

Beyond the Rodeo, CRR will host its parimutuel horse racing from Wednesday, July 12, through Saturday, July 15; race tickets are also now available online.

You can view the Highlight Promotional Video HERE

About the Crooked River Roundup

Produced by a dedicated Board of Directors and over 500 volunteers, Prineville’s CRR brings together community members and visitors to witness the athleticism of the nation’s top rodeo stock, cowboys, and cowgirls. Started by local ranchers in 1945 to celebrate the cultural heritage of the “Cowboy Capital of Oregon,” the CRR has evolved into one of the oldest family-friendly events in Oregon and the largest in Crook County. CRR consists of a PRCA-sanctioned rodeo the last weekend of June and four days of Oregon’s largest parimutuel horse racing in July.