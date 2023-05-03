Skip to Content
Summit boys and girls golf win IMC district championships

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It was all Summit on the greens this week, with both the boys and the girls taking first place.

For the boys, they shot a total score of 608, beating out Bend High by almost 30 strokes.

Brody Greib took first overall with 149, just a shot better than his teammate Jakob Hansen at 150. 

The Storm girls blew everyone out of the water with 677 first place finishes.

Zoe Garcia took first with a score of 155.

Congrats to the Summit Storm and good luck as they prepare for states.

