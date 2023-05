Legendary surfer Gerry Lopez will bring a new edition of his book "Surf Is Where You Find It" to roundabout books in Bend this summer.

The Bend-based surfer will be at the coffee shop on July 6th at 6:30 p-m.

The visit will line up with the release of his new documentary, "The Yin and Yang of Gerry Lopez."

Lopez will stick around to sign books after the event and tickets are available now.