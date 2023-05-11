Out & About: Gorgeous pics from our friends
It will be hard to top this week's photos! But you can give it a try, just visit Share tab at KTVZ.COM !
It will be hard to top this week's photos! But you can give it a try, just visit Share tab at KTVZ.COM !
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.