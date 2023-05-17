Summit boys & girls golf win 5A state titles; Crook County wins 4A tournament

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It was a great week for the Summit boys and girls golf teams, each winning state championships.

The girls team finished with a two day total of 679.

Zoe Garcia led the Storm with a score of 153, nine strokes over par and second place as an individual.

The senior tells me when Summit moved to 5A, she knew a state title was a possibility, and is glad she played one her best games to make it happen.

“Kind of like a test of the work we’ve done all season, getting to this point. Kind of like our coach said, peaking at the right moment -- and that was the right moment to shoot my best,” Garcia said. “It still doesn’t feel real. I'm super-excited, and I’m just glad that we were able to come out on top.”

For the boys, it was a lot harder than last year's record-setting state championship.

The Storm was trailing Wilsonville after day one.

Junior Jakob Hansen had one of the better scores on the team, shooting 160 over the two days and finishing in sixth as an individual.

Senior Nick Huffman was his only teammate to finish higher, tying for third with a 159 score.

Hansen was an alternate last year, and is glad he could help grind out this total team win.

“I shot 75 and my score didn’t count, so we had such a good team last year -- and to break the record was pretty crazy,” Hansen said. “But I was more a part of the team this year, one of the sole guys, so it felt pretty good to do it this year as well -- and back-to-back isn’t too bad.”

The girls and boys wins are the 87th and 88th state championships in Summit history.

The Crook County girls golf team took home the 4A and lower state championship.

The Cowgirls shot 15 strokes better than the second place school. La Pine finished in fourth.

Congratulations to the Cowgirls!