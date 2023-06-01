Bend softball, Summit baseball lead All-League IMC teams

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The season is over for all of the Central Oregon teams, but the accolades are just beginning.

The local team with the most promise, the Bend High softball team, fell short of a state title once again.

The Lava Bears lost in the semifinals at home to Lebanon 4-3 on Tuesday.

In baseball, Ridgeview, Mountain View and Crook County lost in the quarters.

In baseball, Ridgeview senior Jace Nagler is the Player of the Hear, Summit sophomore Alex Via is the Pitcher of the Year, and Aaron Boehm of Summit is the Coach of the Year.

In softball, Bend senior Gracie Goewey is the Player of the Year, Bend junior Addisen Fisher is the Pitcher of the Year, and Rob Ray of Bend and Lisa Kienzle from Caldera are your Co-Coaches of the Year.

Here's a look at the rest of the All-League IMC teams:

Baseball:

Pitcher

1st Team 2nd Team Honorable Mention

Alex Via, 10, Summit David DuValle, 12, Mtn. View Logan Nakamura,10, Ridgeview

Simon Lemke, 12, Mtn. View Kaden Isola, 12, Bend Hank Brundage, 12, Summit

Logan Malinowski, 12, Bend Joseph Teixeira, 11, Redmond Colten Chastain, 12, Ridgeview

Kemper Treu, 12, Summit

Catcher

1st Team 2nd Team Honorable Mention

Zach Justice, 12, Summit Olen Nofziger, 10, Ridgeview Colton Horner, 11, Redmond

1st Baseman

1st Team 2nd Team

Kaden Isola, 12, Bend Colton Chastain, 12, Ridgeview

Nate Bengston, 12, Summit

Infield

1st Team 2nd Team Honorable Mention

Connor Crum, 11, Mtn. View Logan Nakamura, 10, Ridgeview Cal Pickhardt, 12, Mtn. View

Will Goodman, 10, Bend Tyden Whitfield, 12, Redmond Nate Goodman, 12, Bend

Finn Simones, 12, Summit Seth Willy, 11, Bend

Jace Nagler, 12, Ridgeview McCovey Williams, 11, Caldera

Outfield

1st Team 2nd Team Honorable Mention

Austin Romero, 12, Mtn. View Brady Kennedy, 10, Mtn. View Ty Hattenhauer, 9, Caldera

Alex Gillespie, 12, Bend Ryder Parazoo, 12, Ridgeview Eli Felton, 12, Ridgeview

Slater de Brun, 10 Summit Ryden Nakamura, 9, Ridgeview

Eli Pupo, 10, Redmond Joe Vaccaro, 12, Mtn. View

Designated Hitter

1st Team 2nd Team Honorable Mention

Caden Illingworth, 11, Mtn. View Trenton Karpstein, 12, Bend Joseph Teixeira, 11, Redmond

Utility

1st Team 2nd Team

Simon Lemke, 12, Mtn. View Jackson Hertel, 10, Ridgeview

Softball:

Pitcher: 1st Team 2nd Team Honorable Mention Rylee Morris, 10 Redmond Ashtyn Clark, 11, Mt. View Taya Brown, 10, Caldera Tayha DeGrande, 12 Ridgeview Reese Caranna, 12 Summit Maddie Wisell, 12, Redmond

Catcher: 1st Team 2nd Team Honorable Mention Chloe Reams, 11, Ridgeview Morgan Voll, 10, Caldera Jenna Powell, 9 Redmond Sophia Weathers, 12, Bend 1st Base: 1st Team 2nd Team Honorable Mention Allison Parker, 12, Bend Michaela Glenn, 12, Redmond Addy Carroll, 10, Mountain View Mack Gerlach, 12, Summit

Infield: 1st Team 2nd Team Honorable Mention Taylor Aldrich, 10, Bend Kinnedy Scott, 10, Ridgeview Brynn Wilson, 9, Caldera Ellee Preston, 10, Caldera Natalie Dickens, 11, Redmond Madison Luna, 12, Ridgeview Brooklyn Lick, 10, Ridgeview Taryn Tulich, 9, Redmond Sierra Lane, 12, Mountain View Bell Lauerman, 10, Bend Aspen Morris, 10, Redmond

Outfield: 1st Team 2nd Team Honorable Mention Shyla Nunes, 12, Bend Bryanna Schaefer, 11, Bend Layla Parker, 11, Summit Avary Arment, 10, Caldera Kaylee Webster, 10, Caldera Caylie Alderman, 12, Ridgeview Cameron Ake, 9, Redmond

Designated Hitter: 1st Team 2nd Team Honorable Mention Lauren Glasser, 10, Bend

Utility: 1st Team 2nd Team Honorable Mention Jet Hovey, 11, Bend Brook Hueners, 9, Mountain View