Four La Pine HS athletes commit to college at school’s signing night

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- La Pine High is celebrating its senior athletes this week.

The Hawks had four athletes at its signing night on Wednesday. 

Maddisen Russell is heading to Western Oregon University to cheer

Ashley Jentzsch will run cross-country and track at Southern Oregon university.

Wyatt Montgomery is going to Utah State University for cross country.

Tyson Flack will play baseball at Umpqua Community College.

Congrats to all the La Pine athletes on their commitments!

Noah Chast

