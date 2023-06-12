Skip to Content
High Desert Stampede 16u softball team wins Reno tournament with walk-off

Published 5:01 PM

The 16u team won the NSA College exposure tournament in Reno, Nevada this weekend.

In the championship game, the Renegades were down by five runs in the last half of the inning.

They rallied to score 6 runs to win the game and the championship.

Chloe Mckenzie from Prineville hit a walk-off single for the High Desert Renegades.

The 16-u team has players from, Bend High, Caldera, Crook County, Grant Union (John day) and Sisters.

Congrats on the big win. 

