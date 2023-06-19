Skip to Content
Bend Endurance Academy sending six athletes to USA Climbing Youth National Championships

today at 5:43 PM
Published 5:36 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Endurance Academy is sending six athletes to the USA Climbing Youth National Championships in Salt Lake City next month. 

Climbers include Matthew Bourne in speed climbing, Nathaniel Perullo in lead and boulder, Wyatt Perullo in lead and boulder, Quinn Nash-Webber in top-rope and boulder, Soren Hasselblad in top-rope and boulder, and Coby Smith in top-rope.

Each climber finished top six in their division, which includes Oregon, Washington, and Alaska.

Coaches Cate Beebe and Mike Rougeux will be with the climbers for the entire competition. 

Congrats and good luck!

Noah Chast

Noah Chast

