Skip to Content
Sports

C.O. track athletes show out at Nike Outdoor Nationals

By
today at 5:40 PM
Published 5:37 PM

EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon athletes had a great showing at track nationals this weekend in Eugene, specifically in javelin. 

Zoey Nunes from Ridgeview finished 12th overall. 

Summit Freshman Anna Millikan smashed her personal record and freshman record by throwing 127'1.25".  She placed second in the ‘emerging elite’ section when Coco Velasquez from Arizona threw 127'5.5 on her last throw.  

Freshman Reece Aunchman also threw a lifetime personal best of 111'9" to place 9th in the emerging elite section. 

Junior Mo Pofahl threw 156'6 to place 3rd in the emerging elite section and senior Alex Carney threw 149'6.5" to place 9th in that section.  

Senior Isaac Knapp broke the Summit school record in the Decathlon by scoring 5,812 points and placing 18th in the country.  

Bend High's Sara Rivas placed 21st  in the country in the 100 Hurdles with a time of 14.89

Bend High's Trey Lucas placed 30th in the country with a time of 49.74.  

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content