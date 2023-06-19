C.O. track athletes show out at Nike Outdoor Nationals

EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon athletes had a great showing at track nationals this weekend in Eugene, specifically in javelin.

Zoey Nunes from Ridgeview finished 12th overall.

Summit Freshman Anna Millikan smashed her personal record and freshman record by throwing 127'1.25". She placed second in the ‘emerging elite’ section when Coco Velasquez from Arizona threw 127'5.5 on her last throw.

Freshman Reece Aunchman also threw a lifetime personal best of 111'9" to place 9th in the emerging elite section.

Junior Mo Pofahl threw 156'6 to place 3rd in the emerging elite section and senior Alex Carney threw 149'6.5" to place 9th in that section.

Senior Isaac Knapp broke the Summit school record in the Decathlon by scoring 5,812 points and placing 18th in the country.

Bend High's Sara Rivas placed 21st in the country in the 100 Hurdles with a time of 14.89

Bend High's Trey Lucas placed 30th in the country with a time of 49.74.