High Desert Storm preparing for big game Saturday with championship implications

today at 11:06 AM
Published 11:04 AM

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The High Desert Storm are one game away from the American West Football Conference championship game.

Running back and wide receiver Parker Lapsley can’t contain his excitement.

“Oh I could play right now, “I’m ready for it,” Lapsley said. “This is the closest we’ve been to a chip as well so I think it's ring season. That's what I’m saying.”

If you want to watch the Storm in action, come down to First Interstate Bank Center on Saturday.

Kickoff is at 7pm, doors open at 6pm.

Kids 12 and under get free entry and you can buy tickets here.

