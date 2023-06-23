‘I’m ready for it’: High Desert Storm players and coaches locked in for Saturday’s playoff game

(Update: adding video, comments from Storm players, coach)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The High Desert Storm are one game away from the American West Football Conference championship game.

“Aye its win or go home so its a huge game,” Head Coach Chuck Jones said.

Running back and wide receiver Parker Lapsley can’t contain his excitement.

“Oh I could play right now, “I’m ready for it,” Lapsley said. “This is the closest we’ve been to a chip as well so I think it's ring season. That's what I’m saying.”

Lapsley is a former Crook County high school star, and loves playing so close to home.

“It's been unreal,” Lapsley said. “Having my old high school coaches come out and see me, old family, and people who haven’t seen me since middle school and stuff like that come and ball so it’s just been insane.

The Storm had a few games canceled during the season, so consistency has been a challenge for first year head coach Chuck Jones.

“It's just been really tough just keeping these guys going when they don’t have a game,” Jones said. “But as far as just being on the field it's electric. They’re all bought in, I’m bought in so it works really well.”

The players, like quarterback Mathew Ioane, are making the most of the opportunity.

“It's really beneficial for some of the guys that didn’t get those shots so this is really a pathway and a gateway to that next level,” Ioane said.

The team’s shown its talent and resiliency, coming back from a double digit deficit on the road last game to win 44-40.

“You know last game we came back from a 26-0 deficit so we need this win to get to the championship,” wide receiver David Brown Jr. added. “I feel like we can do it.”

With a chance for the championship on the line, the Lapsley and the Storm want all of you in the arena by their side.

“If you want to see some people hitting, if you want to see some contact, have some good times and see a bunch of people you wouldn’t run into normally it's worth it I’d say,” Lapsley said.

If you want to watch the Storm in action, come down to First Interstate Bank Center on Saturday.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m.

Kids 12 and under get free entry, and you can buy tickets here.

Noah Chast will have more from the team tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.