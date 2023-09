OSU didn't just easily defeat UC-Davis 55-7 on Saturday -- it was also their first home game at the newly upgraded Reser Stadium. NewsChannel 21 was on hand to talk to Beaver fans jazzed about the big improvements.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.