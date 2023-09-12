The Cascades Futurity and Aged Event is under way at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond, and this top-flight cutting-horse competition is free to attend.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.