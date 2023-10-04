Bend Endurance Academy opens enrollment for 2024 Nordic skiing programs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Endurance Academy, a Bend-based youth sports and outdoor organization, is thrilled to announce the opening of enrollment for its 2024 Nordic programs. Designed for participants of all ages and skill levels, these programs offer a unique opportunity to experience the joy of Nordic skiing on the stunning Nordic trails at Meissner Sno-Park.

With a mission to inspire and empower individuals through outdoor sports, Bend Endurance Academy has been providing coaching and instruction in Nordic Skiing since 2009.

"We are excited to open enrollment for our 2024 Nordic programs," said Mike Ropugeux, Executive Director of Bend Endurance Academy. “Introducing children to the sport Of Nordic skiing can be the key to building a strong foundation for a lifetime of fitness and year-round activity." Rougeux commented about the benefits of kids being active and outdoors in the winter months.

Enrollment for the 2024 Nordic programs is now open, and interested individuals are encouraged to register early to secure their spot. The programs will be available from the second week of January until the end of February. They provide flexible options for families of all ages, and there are also opportunities for tuition assistance and scholarships.

To learn more about the 2024 Nordic programs and to register, visit the Bend Endurance Academy website at www.bendenduranceacademy.org.

About Bend Endurance Academy:

The Bend Endurance Academy is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization based in Central Oregon with a mission to promote healthy living through active, outdoor experiences. We emphasize teamwork, inclusion, personal growth, and community responsibility.

Founded in 2009, the Bend Endurance Academy currently features development programs for youth and juniors in Rock Climbing, Cycling, and Nordic Skiing. In 2021 more than 1000 people participated in our programs and participants ranged in age from 4-74 years of age.

Bend Endurance Academy operates in the Deschutes National Forest under a Special Use Permit from the US Forest Service, and in partnership with Meissner Nordic, Mt. Bachelor, and many local businesses. In 2023 Bend Endurance Academy opened new offices and facilities housing all climbing programs internally.

For more information, please visit www.bendenduranceacademy.org.

Mission:

The Bend Endurance Academy promotes healthy living through active, outdoor experiences. All programs offered emphasize teamwork, inclusion, personal growth, and community responsibility.

Vision:

A world with active, inspired and more engaged people.

Contribute:

Making a tax-deductible financial contribution to Bend Endurance Academy is a great way to support our mission and vision. Our programs charge tuition, but we do not turn children away because of what they cannot afford. Fundraisers and events are important for our success, but it is still individual donors and business sponsors who make the most impact!