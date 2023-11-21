Nix wins player of the week; Franklin and Martinez named semifinalists for respective positions

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several Oregon and Oregon State players were recognized for their performances this week and thus far this season.

Oregon's Bo nix was named Pac-12 offensive player of the week for the second week in a row.

His go-to wide receiver, Troy Franklin, was named a semifinalist for the 2023 Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the nation's best receiver.

Franklin has more than 1,200 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns this year.

Oregon State's Damien Martinez was named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation’s top running back.

Martinez has more than 1,100 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns this year.

All three meet on Friday at 5:30 p.m. for the final game of the regular season.