Araúz recalled, hits 3-run homer to lift BoSox past Indians

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jonathan Araúz hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning after being recalled before the game due to Boston’s COVID-19 case, sending the Red Sox to a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Indians. Araúz drove a 3-2 pitch from James Karinchak over the wall in right to rally the Red Sox. They began the series by placing infielders Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo on the COVID list. Araúz arrived just before the game after making the three-hour drive from Buffalo with Yairo Muñoz. José Ramírez hit a two-run homer and Yu Chang added his third solo shot in three games for Cleveland.