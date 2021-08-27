Bernhard Langer shoots age on 64th birthday, shares lead

AP National Sports

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Bernhard Langer shot his age on his 64th birthday Friday for a share of the lead with Marco Dawson in the suspended first round of the The Ally Challenge. Langer had nine birdies and a bogey at Warwick Hills, playing the back nine in 6-under 30 in the round that started about five hours late because of rain. The German star has 41 PGA Tour Champions victories, four off Hale Irwin’s record. Dawson eagled the par-5 16th with a 60-yard shot and had six birdies for his 8-under 64. Defending champion Jim Furyk was a stroke back with Joe Durant and K.J. Choi, with Choi still on the course with a hole left when the round was suspended for day because of darkness.