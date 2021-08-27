Brantley, AL West-leading Astros rally late, top Rangers 5-4

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Michael Brantley tied the game with a two-run single in Houston’s five-run seventh inning as the AL West-leading Astros rallied for a 5-4 win over the last-place Texas Rangers. Brantley finished with three hits and leads the AL with a .320 batting average. The rally came off the Texas bullpen after Glenn Otto threw five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in his big league debut for the Rangers. Andy Ibanez homered for Texas in his seventh consecutive game with multiple hits.