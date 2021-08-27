McClanahan solid, Zunino homers as Rays beat Orioles 6-3

AP National Sports

By TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Shane McClanahan won his fifth consecutive start, Mike Zunino hit a three-run homer and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-3. Tampa Bay improved to 16-1 against Baltimore this season. The Rays have won six straight overall and have an American League-best 80-48 record. McClanahan grew up in the Baltimore area and improved to 4-0 against his hometown team this season. He allowed two runs and eight hits with four strikeouts over six innings. Matt Harvey took the loss for Baltimore, allowing three runs in the first inning but blanking the Rays for the next five.