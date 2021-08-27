Naquin extends hitting streak, Reds beat Marlins 6-0

AP National Sports

MIAMI (AP) — Wade Miley pitched six-hit ball over seven innings, Tyler Naquin homered and extended his major league-leading hitting streak, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 6-0. Miley struck out five, walked one and hit a run-scoring double. The 34-year-old left-hander lowered his ERA to 2.74 and hasn’t lost since May 19, a span of 16 starts. Naquin had three hits to stretch his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest current run in the majors. Mike Moustakas also went deep for the Reds, who began Friday two games ahead of San Diego for the second NL wild card.