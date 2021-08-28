2 W Series drivers discharged from hospital after crash

AP National Sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Drivers Beitske Visser and Ayla Agren have been discharged from the hospital following a heavy six-car crash during a W Series race in Belgium. All six drivers needed medical checks, with the Dutchwoman Visser and the Norwegian Agren taken to the hospital Friday evening. The incident happened during a qualifying session on the Spa-Francorchamps track in the Ardennes forest. British drivers Sarah Moore and Abbie Eaton, Spain’s Belen Garcia and Fabienne Wohlwend of Liechtenstein were the others involved in the crash at the notorious Eau Rouge section of the 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) circuit. The W Series said all six are now fine.