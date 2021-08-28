Olivares’ HR, Perez’s slam lift Royals over M’s 8-7 in 12

AP National Sports

By CHRIS TALBOTT

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Edward Olivares hit a two-run home run in the 12th inning, Salvador Perez hit a grand slam in a second straight game and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 8-7. Olivares gave the Royals a chance to win twice, driving in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th, before Luis Torrens drove in the tying run. Perez became the 25th player in major league history to hit grand slams in back-to-back games when he launched one in the fourth inning, tying the game at 5-all. It was the third straight game with a grand slam for the Royals, who are one away from tying the major league record set by the San Diego Padres in 2020. Four other teams have hit slams in three consecutive games since 1895.