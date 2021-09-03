Derrick Henry poised to run into more NFL history in 2021

AP National Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry is a man of few words, preferring to work hard with a tunnel-vision focus and let his play do all the talking. Henry has been almost shouting the way he keeps running into the NFL record books. Now the NFL’s back-to-back rushing leader has the opportunity in 2021 to add even more history to what’s been an amazing couple years. He just became the eighth man to rush for at least 2,000 yards. Now Henry has a 17th game giving him a chance at Eric Dickerson’s league record of 2,105 yards set in 1984.