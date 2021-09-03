Max Verstappen fans turn a seaside town orange for Dutch GP

AP National Sports

By MIKE CORDER and JEROME PUGMIRE

Associated Press

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — A small Dutch seaside town is an ocean of orange as fans of Formula One driver Max Verstappen stream through its streets ahead of Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix. Verstappen’s so-called “Orange Army” of fans are hard to miss at the best of times. They pack stands at Austria’s Grand Prix — home of his Red Bull team — and at Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps track, very close to where he was born and raised. F1 is returning to Zandvoort for the first time since Niki Lauda won the last Dutch Grand Prix in 1985. Verstappen’s ubiquitous fans will give him huge support in Sunday’s race.