Depay double as Dutch outclass Montenegro 4-0 in qualis

AP National Sports

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Memphis Depay has scored a brace as the Netherlands outclassed Montenegro 4-0 on Saturday to stay second in Europe Group G of World Cup qualifying. The Barcelona striker shot the Netherlands into the lead from the penalty spot in the 38th minute after he was hauled down by Dusan Lagator. He doubled the lead after an hour with a hard shot that beat goalkeeper Matija Sarkic at his near post. Georginio Wijnaldum made it 3-0 after a quick pass by Steven Berghuis and Cody Gakpo curled a shot into the far corner for a memorable first international goal. Turkey stayed atop Group G after beating Gibraltar 3-0. Erling Haaland scored first as Norway beat Latvia 2-0 in Riga.