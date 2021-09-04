Duggan, TCU blow out Duquense 45-3 as teams shorten 2nd half

AP National Sports

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Max Duggan threw for a touchdown and was one of four TCU players with a rushing score apiece as the Horned Frogs routed lower-division Duquense 45-3 in the opener for both teams. The coaches agreed to play 12-minute quarters in the second half after the Horned Frogs took a 35-0 halftime lead in their first meeting with the FCS school. It was TCU’s first non-conference game since 2019 after COVID-19 issues scrapped the only such game last season along with a bowl appearance.