Hernández hits 100th HR, Jays go deep 4 times, beat A’s 10-8

AP National Sports

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit his 100th career home run, José Berríos took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and the Blue Jays survived a late scare to beat the Oakland Athletics 10-8, Toronto’s sixth win in seven games. Hernández’s milestone homer was a three-run shot off Jake Diekman in the seventh. It was his 24th of the season and second in two games. Breyvic Valera hit a two-run homer, and Danny Jansen and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each had solo shots as the Blue Jays boosted their home run total to 204. San Francisco had 201 home runs entering play Saturday. The Athletics scored five runs in the ninth but still lost for the third time in four games.